Dwarikesh Sugar, Shree Renuka: Why sugar stocks are buzzing in trade today

Dwarikesh Sugar, Shree Renuka: Why sugar stocks are buzzing in trade today

Key players in the sector, including Shree Renuka Sugars, Dhampur Sugars, and Balrampur Chini Mills, were among the top gainers.

sugar

sugar

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sugar stocks in focus: Sugar stocks were buzzing in trade on Monday, September 16, 2024, with some companies seeing gains of up to 4 per cent during intraday trading. 

Key players in the sector, including Shree Renuka Sugars, Dhampur Sugars, and Balrampur Chini Mills, were among the top gainers.
The uptick in sugar stocks followed the government's decision to permit sugar mills and distilleries to produce rectified spirit and extra-neutral alcohol from sugarcane juice and B-heavy molasses. This move is anticipated to provide increased production flexibility for ethanol and other alcohol-based products, thereby supporting the industry’s diversification strategies.
 

Among individual stocks, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, which saw its stock rise 3.59 per cent, and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, which increased 3.83 per cent. Shree Renuka Sugars climbed 3.38 per cent, while Balrampur Chini Mills gained 2.87 per cent. Other major gainers include Triveni Engineering and Industries (up 2.97 per cent) and EID Parry (up 1.99 per cent).

Apart from that, last month, the government granted the use of cane juice or syrup for ethanol production starting from November 1, 2024. The policy shift comes after the imposition of restrictions in December 2023 aimed at boosting sugar output following a poor monsoon season that affected cane crops. 

The new regulations also allow the use of B-heavy molasses, a byproduct with higher sucrose content, for ethanol production. Approximately 750,000 metric tonnes of B-heavy molasses have accumulated in stock, previously restricted for ethanol use.

Sugar stock Sugar Stocks ethanol production Indian sugar industry Sugar sector Sugar Dwarikesh Sugar Shree Renuka Sugars Triveni Engineering and Industries Balrampur Chini Mills Balrampur Chini Dhampur Sugar EID Parry

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

