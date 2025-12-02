Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Easy Trip jumps 15% on heavy volumes; launches winter carnival sale

Easy Trip jumps 15% on heavy volumes; launches winter carnival sale

In a filing, the company announced the launch of 'Winter Carnival Sale', designed to help travellers plan their winter travel getaways with exceptional savings and seamless booking options

Easy Trip Planners share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Easy Trip Planners shares spiked 15.1 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹8.22 per share amid heavy volumes. On BSE, around 11:58 AM, 3.84 million shares were traded, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 74.3 million shares were traded.
 
Around the same time, Easy Trip Planners’ share price was trading 14.57 per cent higher at ₹8.18 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.43 per cent at 85,270.79.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,974.95 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹17.84 and its 52-week low was at ₹7.06.  
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

 
In a filing, the company announced the launch of ‘Winter Carnival Sale’, designed to help travellers plan their winter travel getaways with exceptional savings and seamless booking options. The sale is live from December 2 to December 9, 2025, the sale offers customers value-driven fares and stays during the most indemand travel season of the year.  ALSO READ | Hindustan Construction zooms 14% on fixing record date for rights issue 
The company is providing discounts across flights, hotels, buses, and cab. It is also offering holiday packages starting at ₹7,999. These offers can be unlocked by using the promo code ‘CARNIVAL’ on the EaseMyTrip app or website.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, December 2, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 400 pts; Rupee hits fresh low; Bajaj Housing slumps 9%

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland rallies 13% in 1 week; what's driving the auto stock price?

Hindustan Construction Company share

Hindustan Construction zooms 14% on fixing record date for rights issue

Apollo Micro Systems share price

Apollo Micro up 3% on getting defence aircraft manufacturing licence

share market

Nomura backs Indian AMCs amid retail surge; Nippon Life, HDFC AMC top picks

 
Customers can grab additional savings when booking with HSBC, ICICI, and AU Bank credit cards. Top spenders can win exclusive giveaways, and all travellers can enjoy offers from partner brands like EazyDiner, Foxtale, Nasher Miles, and Pilgrim.
 
“The year-end holiday season is one of the most anticipated times for travellers. With the Winter Carnival Sale, our focus is to make winter travel more accessible and rewarding for everyone planning Christmas and New Year getaways. This campaign brings together strong airline partnerships, curated hotel offers, and multi-category discounts to ensure customers get maximum value for their travel plans,” said  Manmeet Ahluwalia, chief marketing officer, EaseMyTrip.   ALSO READ | Bajaj Housing Finance slumps 9% after large trades; check all details here
 
EaseMyTrip is Indian online travel-tech platform providing end-to-end travel solutions, including flights, hotels, holiday packages, trains, buses, cabs, and ancillary travel services. The platform provides access to over 400 international and domestic airlines and 2.9 million hotels worldwide, along with train, bus, and cab bookings.

More From This Section

Rupee

Rupee hits fresh low against dollar, nears 90/$-mark amid rising pressures

IPOs, stock market trading, ipo filing, IPO valuation

Debt repayment, capital expenditure: How IPO proceeds are being utilised

Emkay Global on real estate

Small, mid-sized real estate players may outperform: Emkay; check top bets

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian shares rise as US stocks dip, tech and financials lead gains

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

NRB Bearings jumps 3%, nears 52-week high on inking pact with Italian co

Topics : Easy Trip Planners Limited Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon