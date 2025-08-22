Shares of IDBI have gained investors' attention in recent trading days amid reports that the bank's privatisation may be completed by the end of this fiscal year. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) Secretary, Arunish Chawla, on Thursday said that the government expects to complete the "core part" of IDBI Bank's privatisation by March 31, 2026. The government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) collectively hold 95 per cent stake in IDBI. READ MORE Meanwhile, on the stock exchanges, following an over 8 per cent surge yesterday IDBI has given a fresh breakout on the technical charts. Similarly, Exide Industries, Bandhan Bank, Nava and Finolex Industries too have witnessed a breakout on the daily charts. Technical charts suggest that these breakout stocks can potentially rally up to 25 per cent from here.
5 breakout stocks to trade
IDBICurrent Price: ₹95.15 Likely Target: ₹118 Upside Potential: 24% Support: ₹91.20; ₹89.50; ₹87.52 Resistance: ₹101.50; ₹108.50 IDBI is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock holds above ₹87.52 levels, with near support visible around ₹91.20 and ₹89.50 levels. On the upside, the stock faces near resistance around ₹101.50 levels.
Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards ₹118 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹108.50.
Bandhan BankCurrent Price: ₹174 Likely Target: ₹218 Upside Potential: 25.3% Support: ₹172; ₹167 Resistance: ₹184; ₹190; ₹205 Bandhan Bank is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹163 levels. Interim support for the stock is seen at ₹172 and ₹167 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹218 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹184 and ₹190, and ₹205 levels.
Exide IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹396 Likely Target: ₹426 Upside Potential: 7.6% Support: ₹389; ₹384; ₹375 Resistance: ₹401; ₹418 Exide Industries stock is seen trading above its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) for the third straight day, after more than eight months. Going forwards, the 200-DMA at ₹389 is likely to act as a key support for the stock, below which support can be expected around ₹384 and ₹375 levels.
On the upside, Exide is likely to attempt an up move towards the weekly trend line hurdle at ₹425 levels. Interim resistance for the stock exists at ₹401 and ₹418 levels.