F&O picks: Analyst recommends 'Bull Spread' for Apollo Hospitals stock

F&O picks: Analyst recommends 'Bull Spread' for Apollo Hospitals stock

F&O stocks: For Apollo Hospitals, the short-term trend is positive as it is placed above its 5, 11 and 20-day EMA.

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on Apollo Hospitals

Buy Apollo Hospitals (28-August Expiry) 7,600 Call at ₹175 and simultaneously sell 7,800 Call at ₹104

Lot Size: ₹125

Cost of the strategy: ₹71 (₹8875 per strategy)

Maximum profit: ₹16,125 if Apollo Hospital closes at or above 7800 on 28 August expiry.

Breakeven Point ₹7,671

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:1.82

Breakeven Point ₹7,671

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:1.82

Approx margin required: ₹33,000

Rationale:

We have seen a long rollover in the Apollo Hospitals stock. This is indicated by an increase in open interest (OI) of 17 per cent, with a 0.60 per cent rise in the price.

 

Short-term trend is positive as it is placed above its 5, 11 and 20 day EMA.

Stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes.

Momentum indicators and oscillators are showing strength in current uptrend.

 

(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

 

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:10 AM IST

