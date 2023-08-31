Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.48%)
19253.80 -93.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5619.40 + 20.35
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
39118.65 + 41.10
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43989.15 -243.45
Heatmap

Rishabh Instruments IPO subscribed by 2.46 times on Day 2 of offer

The initial public offer of global energy efficiency solution company Rishabh Instruments was subscribed 2.46 times on the second day of the offer on Thursday.

Top-IPOs-2023_2

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of global energy efficiency solution company Rishabh Instruments was subscribed 2.46 times on the second day of the offer on Thursday.
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) received bids for 1,91,33,738 shares against 77,90,202 shares on offer, as per the NSE data.
The category for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) was subscribed 4.65 times, while the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 2.79 times.
The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 22 per cent.
The offer was subscribed 73 per cent on the first day of subscription on Wednesday.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 75 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 94.3 lakh equity shares by its promoter group shareholders and an existing investor.

Also Read

Rishabh Instruments IPO subscribed 73% on Day 1, received 5.6 mn bids

"I am still in the game", Rishabh Pant says in new Zomato ad promoting ZPL

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

Rupee depreciated by 0.6% in August on the back of stronger dollar

Sebi extends timeline for public comments on account aggregator proposal

EIFF, EMRF India exposure: From $430 mn 5 year ago to zero at present

Sebi rejigs panel on alternative investment policy; expands to 25 members

Indian bond traders nudge govt to raise ultra-long borrowings in H2

The company has fixed a price band for the IPO at Rs 418-441 per share. On Tuesday, Rishabh Instruments said it has raised Rs 147.23 crore from anchor investors.
Proceeds from the issue worth Rs 59.50 crore will be used towards financing the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Nashik and for general corporate purposes. The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.
DAM Capital Advisors, Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India), and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
The Nashik-based firm is focused on electrical automation, metering and measurement, precision-engineered products with diverse applications across industries, including power and automotive sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPOs Markets

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistantMarket regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distributionCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityG20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 monthsMcDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon