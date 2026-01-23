Nifty futures, market-wide rollovers higher to Feb series: Axis Securities

Nifty Jan Expiry cues

Given the existing Nifty option data for the January series, Axis Securities expects a likely range of 25,000 - 25,800 for the monthly expiry.The report highlights high concentration of open interest (OI) at the 25,000 Put, and 25,200 levels; whereas strong Call OI at the 25,500 Strike Price, followed by 25,800.