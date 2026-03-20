Fin Nifty trading: Derivative strategy for March expiry by HDFC Sec
Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities believes ondicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current uptrend
Vinay Rajani Mumbai
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Derivative Index Strategy (Mar 2026 Expiry) by Vinay Rajani, HDFC Securities
Buy Fin Nifty March 25000 PUT @ 440, Stop-loss: ₹300, Target: ₹650
Rationale:
- Index has violated crucial swing low support of 24,946.
- Lower tops and lower bottoms on the daily chart.
- The Fin Nifty index has reached below all key moving average support.
- Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current uptrend.
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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 7:30 AM IST