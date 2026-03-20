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Home / Markets / News / Fin Nifty trading: Derivative strategy for March expiry by HDFC Sec

Fin Nifty trading: Derivative strategy for March expiry by HDFC Sec

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities believes ondicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current uptrend

Derivatives strategy

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 7:36 AM IST

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Derivative Index Strategy (Mar 2026 Expiry) by Vinay Rajani, HDFC Securities

Buy Fin Nifty March 25000 PUT @ 440, Stop-loss: ₹300, Target: ₹650

Rationale:
  • Index has violated crucial swing low support of 24,946.
  • Lower tops and lower bottoms on the daily chart.
  • The Fin Nifty index has reached below all key moving average support.
  • Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current uptrend.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical research analyst, HDFC Securities. View expressed are his own.)  

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Topics : Stock calls technical calls Market technicals Nifty50 Derivative trading

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 7:30 AM IST

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