Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment today: Here's how to check your status

Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment today: Here's how to check your status

Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment today: Investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India

initial public offerings, IPO

Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the initial public offering (IPO) of Laxmi India Finance is likely to be finalised today, August 1, 2025. The mainline offering closed for public subscription on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Laxmi India Finance IPO received a muted response from the investors, getting subscribed by only 1.87 times. 
 
According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the issue reserved for retail investors was booked 2.22 times, and the non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was booked 1.84 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed to the portion reserved for them by 1.3 times, and employees at 1.57 times. 
 
 
Following the allotment, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar of the issue. Additionally, investors can follow the direct links given below to check the Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment status directly: 
 
Check Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment status on BSE: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment status on NSE: nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Check Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Laxmi India Finance IPO listing date

Laxmi India Finance IPO opened for bidding on Tuesday, July 29, and closed on Thursday, July 31. Once the allotment is finalised, successful bidders will have their demat accounts credited on Monday, August 4. Applicants who do not receive any shares will initiate the process for refunds. The refund procedure will also begin on Monday. Shares of Laxmi India will make their debut on the exchanges, BSE and NSE, tentatively on Tuesday, August 5.   CHECK ADITYA INFOTECH IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS HERE

Laxmi India Finance IPO grey market premium (GMP) 

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Laxmi India Finance were trading at ₹159 in the grey market, commanding a marginal premium of ₹1.5 or 0.95 per cent. This indicates a flat listing for the Laxmi India shares, but the estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated.

About Laxmi India Finance

Incorporated in 1996, Laxmi India Finance is engaged in the business of a non-banking financial company (NBFC). It offers MSME loans, vehicle loans, construction loans, and other lending products to small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company conducts operations through 158 branches located in rural, semi-urban, and urban areas in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. As of March 31, 2025, the company's assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹1,277 crore, with our MSME and vehicle loan verticals contributing 76.34 per cent and 16.12 per cent, respectively.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

