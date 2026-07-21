FPI inflows resume in July; consumer services, metals lead sectoral buying

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) are showing signs of a cautious comeback in Indian equities, with selective sectoral buying in consumer services, metals and mining, and healthcare in the first half of July, supported by the macroeconomic and market backdrop, including high-frequency economic indicators and positive earnings growth estimates.

Consumer services, metals and mining, and healthcare remained the top sectors bought by FPIs in terms of equity investments, with net inflows of Rs 7,361 crore, Rs 5,993 crore, and Rs 4,101 crore, respectively, between July 1 and July 15, according to data from the National Securities Depository (NSDL).

The trend reversal was seen in the metals and mining sector, which had witnessed an outflow of over Rs 4,370 crore in the previous fortnight.

Other sectors, such as consumer durables and financials, continued to see net inflows in the first fortnight of July.

In the first half of July, net FPI inflows stood at Rs 15,559 crore compared with net inflows of Rs 14,019 crore in the previous fortnight (June 16 to June 30).

FPIs had turned net buyers in the second half of June. However, with escalating tensions due to the West Asia conflict, several days in July saw outflows. Despite that, net investments by overseas investors stood at Rs 11,682 crore as of July 20, after four consecutive months of outflows.

However, sectors such as automobiles and auto components, and capital goods, continued to witness outflows.

Sameer Narayan, head of offshore and alternate investment equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC , said that India, as an investment destination, can serve as an AI antidote for offshore investors.

"India offers a well-diversified opportunity (in terms of width, depth and quality) for FPIs. Of late, they have been selling, but it has not been much of an 'India-negative' attitude, but more on account of money wanting to move back to dollar-denominated assets. The confidence is returning that earnings growth will come back in the range of 16-17 per cent. India, as an asset class, can thus begin to get interesting," he added.

While experts highlight that foreign investors moved capital out of India to fund the pure-play AI narrative in Taiwan and South Korea's chipmakers and memory majors, they add that the trade is now showing signs of exhaustion, with concentration risk triggering valuation fatigue.

According to a report by Lighthouse Canton, foreign investors sold roughly $30.5 billion of South Korean equities in June 2026 alone—the steepest monthly outflow in over 25 years—and an additional $8 billion in July so far. It added that Taiwanese equities saw outflows of $18.4 billion in June and $13 billion in July till date.

"This concentrated trade sell-off has a specific implication for India. Capital stepping back from an over-concentrated bet is not capital that has lost interest in AI-linked growth; it is capital actively looking for exposure with a lower embedded valuation premium and a more durable, order book-backed growth path. India is one of the few markets globally positioned to offer exactly that," Lighthouse Canton noted in its report.