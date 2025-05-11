Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / FPIs continue to invest; inject Rs 14,167 crore in equities in May

FPIs continue to invest; inject Rs 14,167 crore in equities in May

This positive momentum follows a net investment of Rs 4,223 crore in April, marking the first inflow in three months, data with the depositories showed

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

India's equity markets witnessed a sharp resurgence in FPI activity in April, signalling a marked reversal from the outflow seen earlier this year. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign investors continue to show confidence in the country's equity market, infusing Rs 14,167 crore so far this month, largely driven by favourable global cues and robust domestic fundamentals.

Notably, this inflow has come despite the ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan.

This positive momentum follows a net investment of Rs 4,223 crore in April, marking the first inflow in three months, data with the depositories showed.

Prior to this, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had pulled out Rs 3,973 crore in March, Rs 34,574 crore in February, and a substantial Rs 78,027 crore in January. 

Going ahead, global macros (declining dollar, slowing US and Chinese economy) and domestic macros (high GDP growth and declining inflation and interest rates) will facilitate increasing FPI inflow into the Indian equity, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said.

 

Also Read

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs infuse ₹4,223 cr in April, turn net buyers for first time in 3 months

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs extend investment in Indian equities, inject Rs 17,425 crore in a week

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs turn net buyers, inject Rs 8,500 crore in holiday-shortened week

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs withdraw Rs 31,575 crore from equities in April on US tariff jitters

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs invest ₹31k cr in equities in 6 sessions on strong valuations, macro

However, debt inflows are likely to remain very low, he added.

According to the data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors made a net investment of Rs 14,167 crore in equities in this month (till May 9). The latest flow has helped narrow the outflow to Rs 98,184 crore in 2025 so far.

India's equity markets witnessed a sharp resurgence in FPI activity in April, signalling a marked reversal from the outflow seen earlier this year. The momentum continued in May too.

This renewed momentum was underpinned by a blend of favourable global cues and robust domestic fundamentals that bolstered investor confidence, Himanshu Srivastava, Associate director - Manager Research, Morningstar Investment, said.

One of the key catalysts behind this trend has been the improving outlook for a potential US-India trade agreement. Additionally, the weakening of the US dollar, alongside a strengthening Indian rupee, enhanced the appeal of Indian assets to global investors, he said.

Furthermore, upbeat quarterly earnings from prominent Indian corporates added to the positive sentiment, he added.

"The hallmark of FPI investment in recent days has been the sustained buying by them. They bought equity through the exchanges consecutively for 16 trading days ended May 8 for a cumulative amount of Rs 48,533 crore. They sold for Rs 3,798 crore on May 9 when the India-Pak conflict got escalated," Geojit Investments' Vijayakumar said.

On the other hand, FPIs took out Rs 3,725 crore from debt general limit and invested Rs 1,160 crore in debt voluntary retention route during the period under review.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

8 top valued firms saw combined ₹1.60 trn erosion in valuation last week

PremiumLarsen & Toubro

Street positive on Larsen & Toubro despite near-term concerns

Premiumtanisq

Jewellery giant Titan to shine on margin gains, sales growth trajectory

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi proposes new disclosure norms for governance by HVDLEs in India

mutual fund

Top five fund houses drove 58% of folio growth in FY25: Amfi data

Topics : FPI indian equities FPI inflows FPI investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchMother's Day 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon