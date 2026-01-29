Gland Pharma jumps 9% to over 2-month high on strong Q3FY26 results

Gland Pharma share price today

Gland Pharma share price jumped over 9 per cent in Thursday's session after the company reported an increase in net profit for the December quarter (Q3FY26). The share price rose as much as 9.32 per cent to ₹1,847.10, the highest level since November 14, 2025 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The total traded volume of Gland Pharma shares, so far in the day, stood at 34 times its 30-day average on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The relative strength index was at 64.33, according to data on Bloomberg.

As of 9:46 AM, the scrip pared some gains and was trading 4.34 per cent higher at ₹1,771.20, as compared to a 0.48 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. Meanwhile, Gland Pharma share price has increased 16.94 per cent in the last 12 months, as compared to a 8.96 per cent advance in the Nifty 50

Why did Gland Pharma share price rise today?

Gland Pharma share price rose in Thursday's session as the company reported that its consolidated net profit increased 37 per cent on year to ₹279.7 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26) from ₹204.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY25).

"The performance of third quarter was a clear reflection of consistent execution, with double-digit growth across key markets of the US and Europe, and steady improvement in margins," said Shyamakant Giri, CEO, Gland Pharma.

The consolidated revenue from operations increased 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,695.4 crore in the December quarter from ₹1,384.1 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 21 per cent on year to ₹434.9 crore from ₹360 crore.

During the quarter, Gland Pharma incurred an exceptional loss of ₹24.35 crore as they made provisions to implement the changes in the labour code, according to the exchange filing.

In the third quarter, Gland Pharma launched nine molecules in the US, including Argatroban, Acetazolamide, and Doxycycline. The pharmaceutical company also had two new launches in other regulated markets of Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the company said in an exchange filing.

Gland Pharma signed a complex nano drug delivery system-based injectable contract in Oncology with a big pharmaceutical company. The injectable is already a commercial product in the global markets, which gives a clear revenue visibility over mid-to-long term, according to the company

Gland Pharma launched six products in its complex segment, and three more are awaiting approval. “Complex injectables are expected to remain a central pillar of long-term growth, with more products being added to the pipeline,” the company said.