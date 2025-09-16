Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GMP signals strong debut for Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO shares

GMP signals strong debut for Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO shares

The current grey market trends indicate a double-digit listing gain for the Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO shares, scheduled to list on September 17

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO listing price

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO listing forecast: As investors await the D-Street debut of jewellery maker Shringar House of Mangalsutra, scheduled for September 17, 2025, grey market trends indicate decent listing gains. Notably, the ₹400.95 crore public offering by Shringar House of Mangalsutra received a strong response from investors, ending up oversubscribed by 60.29 times.
 
The favourable sentiment extended to the grey market as well. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹191 per share. This translates to a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹26 per share, or 15.76 per cent over the issue price of ₹165 per share.
 
 
If current grey market trends hold, the company’s shares may list at around ₹191 per share on the bourses, delivering a return of over 15 per cent to investors who were allotted shares during the IPO. However, these estimates remain speculative, as the grey market is unregulated. Therefore, investors should not treat the GMP as a reliable indicator of listing performance.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO details

The public offering of Shringar House of Mangalsutra comprises an entirely fresh issue of 24.3 million equity shares worth ₹400.95 crore.
 
The IPO was offered at a price band of ₹155–165 per share, with a lot size of 90 shares. The subscription window was open from September 10 to September 12, 2025. The company set the issue price at ₹165 per share.

Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.
 
Shringar House of Mangalsutra proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public offering to fund working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.
 

About Shringar House of Mangalsutra

Shringar House of Mangalsutra specialises in designing and manufacturing Mangalsutras in India. The company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing a varied range of Mangalsutras studded with a diverse array of stones including, but not limited to, American diamonds, cubic zirconia, pearls, mother of pearl, and semi-precious stones. These are offered in 18k and 22k purity gold, catering to business-to-business (B2B) clients.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

