Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 10:14 AM IST
Godrej Properties share price pops 2% on acquiring land parcel in Pune

Godrej Properties shares rose after the company announced the acquisition of an approximately 16-acre land parcel in Upper Kharadi, Pune.

real estate

Godrej Properties, part of the Godrej Industries Group, is among the leading real estate developers.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Godrej Properties share price: Real estate developer Godrej Properties shares rose up to 2.17 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹2,482.90 per share on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. 
 
At 9:25 AM,Godrej Properties shares were trading 1.39 per cent higher at ₹2,463.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.25 per cent lower at 81,591.74 levels.
 

Why did Godrej Properties shares rise in trade?

 
Godrej Properties shares rose after the company announced the acquisition of an approximately 16-acre land parcel in Upper Kharadi, Pune.
 
In a press release, the real estate developer said the project will primarily feature premium group housing and high-street retail, with a developable potential of around 2.5 million square feet and estimated revenue of ₹3,100 crore.
 
 
“Upper Kharadi has rapidly emerged as one of Pune’s most promising real estate corridors, driven by its evolving infrastructure and strong connectivity. This marks our second land acquisition in the micro-market, reflecting both the area's growing demand and our commitment to expanding in high-potential urban clusters across India. We will aim to create a thoughtfully designed, future-ready development that delivers long-term value and enhances the quality of life for residents,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.

This marks the company’s second acquisition in the Kharadi–Wagholi belt this month, taking the total revenue potential from both projects to around ₹7,300 crore.
 
Strategically located near major IT and commercial hubs like Viman Nagar, Magarpatta, and Hadapsar, the site also benefits from strong social infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, malls, and hotels—making it an attractive destination for homebuyers. 

About Godrej Properties

 
Godrej Properties, part of the Godrej Industries Group, is among the leading real estate developers. It is  known for developing residential, commercial, retail, and IT projects across India. In FY24, the company emerged as India’s largest real estate developer by residential sales value.
 
The market capitalisation of Godrej Properties is Rs 74,236 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE200 category.
 
The 52-week low of Godrej Properties stock is Rs 1,869.50 while its 52-week high is Rs 3,400 per share.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

