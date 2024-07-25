Gold and overseas exchange-traded funds likely to get the tax edge

The change in taxation on investment products, as announced in the Budget, has seemingly given an edge to commodity and international exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

According to the new rules, the minimum holding period to qualify for long-term capital gains (LTCG) taxation is 12 months for assets listed on the stock exchanges.

In the case of all other assets, it is 24 months.

As a result, the taxation on assets like gold, silver and international equities will differ based on the mode of investment.

Gold, silver and international ETFs will qualify for the 12.5 per cent LTCG taxation in 12 months as they are listed on exchanges. However, those investing in them through the physical or mutual fund route will have to wait for 24 months to get the LTCG benefit.