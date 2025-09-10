Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt to relax disclosure rules for foreign govt bond buyers from Feb 2026

Govt to relax disclosure rules for foreign govt bond buyers from Feb 2026

Foreign investors buying only government bonds need not disclose their investor group details as these securities carry low risk, the SEBI had said

RBI bond issuance extension, government securities borrowing calendar, uniform pricing state bonds, multiple vs uniform auction method, long term bond yields India, commercial banks RBI request, central state bond supply pressure, 10 year benchmark b

Foreign buying of Indian shares and bonds is subject to limits, and investors have to disclose their investor group details to enable monitoring of the limits. | File Image

Reuters New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's markets regulator said on Wednesday that its newer rules easing regulatory requirements for foreign investors who invest exclusively in the country's government bonds will come into effect from February 8, 2026. 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) first announced the new rules at its board meeting in June, along with a slew of other regulatory changes. 
Foreign investors buying only government bonds need not disclose their investor group details as these securities carry low risk, the SEBI had said. 
Foreign buying of Indian shares and bonds is subject to limits, and investors have to disclose their investor group details to enable monitoring of the limits. 
 
Foreign investors have flocked to Indian government bonds after their inclusion in global indices such as JPMorgan Global Emerging Market Bond Index and FTSE Russell Emerging Markets Government Bond Index.

Topics : govt bonds government bond auction foreign borrowings

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

