eClerx Services shares jumped 7 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹4,493.9 on BSE. At 10:14 AM, eClerx Services shares were up 6.03 per cent at ₹4,450. In comparison, the BSE Sensex gained 0.9 per cent to 82,642.76. The buying on the counter came after the company announced to consider a bonus issue in a meeting on January 28, 2026.

This is to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, inter alia... to consider the proposal for issuance of its bonus equity shares,” the filing read.

ALSO READ | What to do with Eternal stock as Deepinder Goyal resigns? Tech view here Bonus shares are free additional shares issued by a company to existing shareholders, proportional to their current holdings, funded by capitalising the company's retained earnings or reserves. Companies issue bonus shares to improve liquidity by making shares more affordable to retail investors, signal financial strength and confidence, boost trading activity, and enhance investor participation.

The company also said that, along with the bonus issue, the board will also consider the December quarter (Q3FY26) results.

This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, inter-alia... to approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter/period ended December 31, 2025,” the filing read.

ALSO READ | PNB Housing Finance shares tumble 8% as Q3 misses street's estimates Recently, eClerx Services completed its buyback of 6,25,000 equity shares through the tender offer route and extinguished the shares on January 7, 2026, as per a filing to the stock exchanges on January 9, 2026.

The company bought back the shares at ₹4,800 per share, with the buyback window open from December 22–29, 2025. The shares were extinguished in dematerialised form through Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL).

eClerx Services, incorporated in 2000, provides business process management, automation and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media and entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure and technology companies.