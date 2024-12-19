Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Gulshan Polyols jumps 6% on securing PLI benefits for Goalpara plant

Gulshan Polyols jumps 6% on securing PLI benefits for Goalpara plant

Shares of Gulshan Polyols rallied up to 5.65 per cent at Rs 185.10 per share on the BSE in Thursday's intraday deals

market stocks us market share market bullish

Illustration: Binay Sinha

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Gulshan Polyols rallied up to 5.65 per cent at Rs 185.10 per share on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals. Gulshan Polyols share price surged after the company received a production-linked incentive (PLI) of Rs 2 per litre for bio-ethanol with its Goalpara plant being the key beneficiary.  
 
“We hereby wish to inform that the Company’s 250 KLPD plant located at Goalpara, Assam have received in addition to the eligible benefits under Assam Ethanol Production Promotion Policy, 2021 (AEPPP Policy), A Production Linked Incentive (“PLI”) of Rs. 2/Litre of bio-ethanol initially for 3 years, which shall be effective prospectively by “Government of Assam”- Cabinet Meeting held on December 7, 2024,” the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.
 
 
Additionally, the company said it is expected to receive an estimated benefit of Rs 50 Crore over a period of three years which is over and above the incentives already being availed under the AEPPP Policy. 
 
“These incentives are expected to enhance our operational efficiency, support production growth, and contribute positively to the company’s overall performance,” the company said. 
 
Gulshan Polyols specialises in manufacturing a diverse range of chemicals derived from grain and minerals, catering to industries spanning toothpaste, alcohol, sweeteners, paints, paper, medicines, plastics, and personal care. The company operates across three key segments: Mineral Processing, Grain Processing, and Ethanol (Bio-Fuel)/Distillery.
 
Financially, Gulshan Polyols reported a 42.41 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 1.29 crore for the quarter ended September 2024, compared to Rs 2.24 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. However, sales grew by 43.09 per cent, reaching Rs 440.47 crore in September 2024, up from Rs 307.83 crore in September 2023.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, Financials drag, Pharma, Health gain; Sensex slips 900 pts to 79,250

Bonds

India, US bond yield spread at near 2-decade low, may affect foreign flows

IPO

DAM Capital Advisors IPO crosses halfway mark; Check latest GMP, review

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Ipca Labs gain 4% after promoter sells 1.6% stake via bulk deal on BSE

pharma

IOLCP shares climb 7% after board to mull on stock split; key details here

 
The company has a total market capitalization of Rs 1,122.67 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 49.66 times and at an earning per share of Rs 3.53. 
 
At 12:45 PM; the shares of the company were up 2.17 per cent at Rs 179 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 1.12 per cent lower at 79,287.09 level. 
 

Also Read

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty

Why this smallcap specialty chemicals stock zoomed 57% in 4 days? Details

Spicejet

SpiceJet shares take off 8% on settling $16 mn dispute with Genesis

Dr Reddy's buys 8 drugs from Teva, Allergan in $350 mn deal

Nomura's upgrade to 'Buy' lifts Dr Reddy's share over 4% in weak market

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Shoppers Stop advances 5% as various fund houses buy stake via block deals

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Nestle, IndusInd, Bandhan, Asian Paints from BSE 500 index hit 52-week lows

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon