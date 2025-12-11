Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / GVFL leads $12 million round in renewable-energy firm Soleos Solar Energy

GVFL leads $12 million round in renewable-energy firm Soleos Solar Energy

Funding to support expansion into storage, group-captive projects as Soleos pushes toward round-the-clock clean-power solutions

L-R Dhruvil Soni - Investment Associate GVFL, Saurabh Nair - SVP GVFL, Mihir Joshi - MD GVFL, Bhavesh Rathod - CEO Soleos, Pritesh Mehta - CFO Soleos

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Venture capital firm GVFL has led a $12 million funding round in Soleos Solar Energy, a rapidly growing renewable energy solutions service provider with a presence across India, Africa and Europe. GVFL invested $2.5 million in the round, which also saw participation from Tipsons Group, Navin Dalmia and select family offices, along with increased commitments from several existing investors.
 
The newly raised capital will be deployed towards expanding Soleos’ development pipeline, funding construction across priority geographies, strengthening investor governance systems and scaling group-captive. The company recently began manufacturing in-house battery energy storage systems. The latest fundraise is expected to support its transition from primarily a solar execution specialist to becoming a round-the-clock renewable solutions provider.
 
 
“Soleos has built a robust platform that addresses the structural gaps in renewable infrastructure creation,” said Mihir Joshi, managing director of GVFL. “We believe the company is well placed to play a key role in India’s energy transition and expand its presence internationally.” 
 
Founded by Bhavesh Rathod in 2017, Soleos operates an integrated platform that combines project development, consumer sourcing, investor onboarding, capital structuring and long-term asset management. The company has delivered projects in India, Ghana, Uganda and Portugal. It has developed solar parks, executed smart-city programmes and built a portfolio of solutions for commercial and industrial consumers.
 
“The successful fundraise strengthens our ability to build ready-to-deploy assets, expand our consumer and investor networks and accelerate our move into round-the-clock renewable capability,” said Bhavesh Rathod, founder of Soleos.
 
Soleos plans to expand its footprint across India and selected international markets over the next year. It aims to build storage-led, grid-supportive solutions that support peak-demand management and commercially efficient renewable supply. In the long run, Soleos envisions evolving into a global platform known for consistent execution and dependable energy delivery.

Topics : Venture Capital Markets News capital market

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

