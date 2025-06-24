Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Enviro Infra shares soar 12% on securing projects in renewable space

Enviro Infra shares soar 12% on securing projects in renewable space

Enviro Infra Engineers shares rose 12 per cent on securing two solar power projectsin the renewable sector

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Shares of Enviro Infra Engineers rallied over 12 per cent on Tuesday after it announced that it has bagged two key solar power projects, marking its entry into the renewable sector. 
 
The water supply and management stock rose as much as 12.19 per cent during the day to ₹237.2 per share, the biggest intraday gain since December 17 last year. The stock pared gains to trade 11.2 per cent higher at ₹236 apiece, compared to a 0.05 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:30 AM. 
 
Shares of the company trade at the highest level since May 30. The counter has fallen 23 per cent this year, compared to a 6.7 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Enviro Infra Engineers has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,153.04 crore.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Enviro Infra bags 2 projects in renewable sector 

Enviro Infra Engineers forayed into the renewable energy sector by securing two solar power projects totalling 69 Megawatt (Mw) (AC) capacity, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. 
 
The company will acquire Vento Power Infra Private from PTC India Financial Services for ₹115.61 crore. This project involves a 40 Mw solar plant in Bolangir, Odisha, with a tariff of ₹4.10 per unit over 18 years and has already achieved partial commercial operations.

Separately, EIEL’s wholly owned subsidiary, EIE Renewables, has acquired Soltrix Energy Solution for a 29 MW solar project in Maharashtra awarded by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). The project, backed by ₹92.80 crore in state financial assistance, offers a ₹0.88 per unit tariff over 25 years.
 
The company has officially entered the renewable energy sector, aligning with its long-term vision for sustainable, clean, and future-ready growth, chairman and whole-time director Sanjay Jain said in the statement. "The Company remains focused on delivering high-quality, timely, and sustainable energy solutions while upholding the highest standards of engineering excellence and governance.”
 
Further, Enviro Infra secured new project orders worth ₹306.30 crore in the domestic market. The contracts include engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of multiple sewage treatment plants (STPs) along with 15 years of operation and maintenance (O&M) services.  

About Enviro Infra Engineers 

The company is into the business of designing, constructing, operating and maintenance of Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs) for Government authorities/bodies. 
 
Net profit of Enviro Infra Engineers rose 27.22 per cent to ₹73.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, compared to ₹57.57 crore in the same quarter of March 2024. Revenue increased 30.82 per cent to ₹392.92 crore from ₹300.35 crore during the corresponding period last year.
 

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets MARKETS TODAY stock market rally renewable sources renewable projects Renewables markets

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

