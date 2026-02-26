Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / HDFC AMC, Tata Capital, Tata Motors to join Nifty Next 50 in latest rejig

HDFC AMC, Tata Capital, Tata Motors to join Nifty Next 50 in latest rejig

These changes in various indices are part of periodic review and shall become effective from March 30, 2026 (close of March 27, 2026)

National Stock Exchange

HDFC AMC, Tata Capital, Tata Motors to join Nifty Next 50

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty rejig: The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices Limited has announced changes to the key benchmark indices. In a media release, it said that changes will be introduced to Nifty Next 50, Nifty Midcap Select, Nifty Finserve, Nifty Financial Services, and Nifty India Defence indices, among others. 
These changes in various indices are part of periodic review and shall become effective from March 30, 2026 (close of March 27, 2026).

Nifty Next 50

A total of six stocks will join the Nifty Next 50 index: Cummins India, HDFC AMC, Muthoot Finance, Tata Capital, Tata Motors, and Union Bank of India. 
 
The six stocks that will be excluded are Bajaj Housing Finance, Havells India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Info Edge (India), JSW Energy, and LIC. 
All the constituents of the Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 indices are derived from the Nifty 100 index (a parent index). All constituents that are part of the reconstituted Nifty 100 (but not part of the Nifty 50) are included in the Nifty Next 50 index.

Nifty Midcap Select

 
The Nifty Midcap Select will see AU Small Finance Bank, Fortis Healthcare, Indian Bank, Info Edge, LIC, One97 Communications, and Swiggy replacing Coforge, Cummins India, Godrej Properties, HDFC AMC, Mankind Pharma, Muthoot Finance, and Union Bank of India.
 

Nifty Financial Services

 
In the Nifty Financial Services index, Max Financial Services will replace ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.
 
In the Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank index, Indian Energy (IEX) will be replaced by Bajaj Holdings & Investment.
 

Nifty India Defence

 
The Nifty India Defence index will include Aequs, Apollo Micro Systems, and AXISCADES Technologies. Cyient DLM and Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing will be excluded from the index.
 

Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Energy 

 
In the Nifty Oil & Gas, Chennai Petroleum Corporation will be included and Gujarat Gas will be excluded. Likewise, NTPC Green Energy will be added to the Nifty Energy index and Gujarat Gas will be removed.
 
The release added that no changes will be made to the benchmark Nifty 50 and Nifty 50 Equal Weight indices.
 
The indices are reshuffled twice every year based on predefined criteria, primarily free-float market capitalisation. The rejig is done to ensure that the indices remain relevant over time. Based on the reshuffles, passive funds and ETFs also make changes to their portfolios.
 

Topics : Nifty index HDFC AMC Tata Capital Buzzing stocks Stock Market Today Market news

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 8:59 AM IST

