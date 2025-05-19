Monday, May 19, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Here's what drove Reliance Power shares up by 4% on Monday, May 19

Here's what drove Reliance Power shares up by 4% on Monday, May 19

Reliance Power and DHI will jointly develop Bhutan's largest solar power project through a 50:50 venture, with an installed capacity of 500 MW

markets

The power generation company's shares have a 52-week range of ₹53.64-₹23.30 on the NSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Power share price today: Shares of power generation company Reliance Power zoomed 3.68 per cent to ₹46.73 per share on the NSE during the intra-day deals on Monday, May 19. The northward movement in the company's share price came after the company announced that it has signed a commercial term sheet for a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Green Digital Private Limited (GDL), owned by Druk Holding and Investments (DHI), the investment
arm of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Reliance Power to develop Bhutan’s largest solar project

Reliance Power and DHI will jointly develop Bhutan’s largest solar power project through a 50:50 venture, with an installed capacity of 500 MW. "The project entails a capital outlay of up to ₹2,000 crores under the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model, representing the largest private sector foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bhutan’s solar energy sector to date," Reliance Power said in a release.
 
 
The project will be implemented in phased tranches over the next 24 months, closely aligned with Bhutan’s strategic sustainability framework, and broader regional energy transition agenda across South Asia.  ALSO READ | HFCL shares up 5% on order wins worth ₹76 crore; stock up 25% in 6 sessions

About Reliance Power

A part of the Reliance Group, Reliance Power is a private sector power generation company. The company has an operating portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, that includes 3,960 megawatts from Sasan Power Limited (world's largest integrated coal-based power plant). For the past seven years, Sasan Power has consistently ranked as the best operating power plant in India.

As of May 19, 2025, Reliance Power has a market capitalisation of ₹18,478.07 crore on the NSE.
 
The power generation company's shares have a 52-week range of ₹53.64-₹23.30 on the NSE.
 
Reliance Power shares have posted a gain of nearly 3 per cent year-to-date. In contrast, the Nifty50 has advanced 5.3 per cent during the same period.
 
At 1:31 PM on Monday, Reliance Power shares were quoted trading at ₹46 per share, up 2.06 per cent from its previous close of ₹45.07 per share on the NSE.

First Published: May 19 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

