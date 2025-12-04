Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nectar Lifesciences jumps 18% on fixing buyback record date; details here

Nectar Lifesciences jumps 18% on fixing buyback record date; details here

Nectar Lifesciences will buyback up to 30 million shares, which represents up to 13.38 per cent of the company's total paid-up equity share capital

Nectar Lifesciences share

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Nectar Lifesciences shares zoomed 17.5 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹21.15 per share. The buying interest came after the company fixed December 24, 2025, as the record date of the share buyback.
 
A buyback of shares, also known as a share repurchase, is a corporate action where a company buys back its own outstanding shares from the open market or directly from its shareholders.
 
At 9:57 AM, Nectar Lifesciences’ share price was trading 13.17 per cent higher at ₹20.28 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.17 per cent at 85,254.35.
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹454.8 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹44.9, and its 52-week low was at ₹13.25.  

Nectar Lifesciences buyback details

The board approved a buyback of equity shares worth ₹81 crore at ₹27 per share. The company will buyback up to 30 million shares, which represents up to 13.38 per cent of the company's total paid-up equity share capital.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates today

Stock Market LIVE: IT, RIL, HDFC Bank help lift Sensex by 150 pts; Nifty tops 26,000

IndiGo, Bird Strike

IndiGo flight cancellations: Airline stock drops 3%, hits 5-month low

JSW Steel, JSW

JSW Steel JV with JFE to unlock value, help deleveraging, say analysts

Mukka Proteins share price

Mukka Proteins shares hit 20% upper circuit as JV wins ₹474-crore order

Aurobindo Pharma share price

Motilal Oswal retains 'Buy' on Aurobindo Pharma as FY26-28 prospects shine

 
The offer is open to all shareholders except the promoters and promoter group, based on who owns shares on a specific "record date." The buyback will happen through a "Tender Offer" on a proportionate basis, meaning if more shares are offered than the company wants to buy, they will buy a proportion from each eligible shareholder. The ₹81 crore buyback size does not include additional costs like brokerage, taxes, or other expenses related to the buyback process.
 
Nectar Lifesciences is recognised as one of the leading active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturers in India. Originally a small domestic API player, Nectar Lifesciences has evolved into one of the most integrated companies in the global cephalosporin space within the anti-infective therapeutic segment. The company has a strong presence in both APIs and formulations across nearly 45 countries.
 
The company operates 13 manufacturing facilities: four units (Oral-A, Sterile-A, B, C) in Unit 1 and nine units (Oral-B, C, D, E, F, G, H and Sterile-D, E) in Unit 2, all located in Punjab, along with a dedicated finished dosage formulations (FDF) facility in Himachal Pradesh. These facilities comply with global current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) norms and stringent Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) standards. The company employs a large, highly skilled and qualified workforce across operations.

More From This Section

markets, global markets, stocks

This $48.7 billion in AUM fund manager bets on Indian equities for 2026

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Nuvama reiterates 'Buy' on Embassy REIT; here's why growth looks strong

Stocks to buy today

Rupee at record low, MPC caution drag Nifty; check strategy, stock picks

global stocks

Asia markets mixed as weak US data fuels bets on imminent Fed rate cut

Stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today: RIL, IEX, Cipla, JSW Steel, IndiGo, RailTel Corp

Topics : Nectar Lifesciences Buzzing stocks stock market trading BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon