Here's why Power Finance Corporation shares were ruling higher on Jan 12

Shares of state-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) Power Finance Corporation were rallying higher in otherwise weak markets on Monday, January 12, 2026. The Maharatna company’s share price rose 2.24 per cent to ₹367.10 per share on the NSE during the intraday deals on Monday.

However, despite the gains, the stock price remains nearly 17 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹444.10, which was recorded last year on April 22, 2025.

Although the NBFC stock trimmed some of its gains later in the session, it continued to trade in positive territory. As of 11:34 AM on Monday, Power Finance Corporation shares were trading at ₹362.60, higher by 1.03 per cent from its previous close of Rs 358.90 per share on the NSE. In contrast, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was down 205 points or 0.80 per cent, trading at 25,477 levels.

A combined total of approximately 6.8 million equity shares of Power Finance Corporation, valued at ₹157 crore, had changed hands across the NSE and BSE by midday. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,19,562.69 crore on the NSE.

Here’s why Power Finance Corporation shares were ruling higher on January 12

The northward movement in the state-owned NBFC share price came after the company announced that its board has considered and approved the public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹1,000 each (except in the case of zero coupon NCD, face value shall be ₹1,00,000 each) (NCDs) for an amount up to ₹500 crore (Bbse issue size) with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹4,500 crore, aggregating up to ₹5,000 crores (Tranche I Issue Limit), which is within the shelf limit of ₹10,000 crore.

The issue will open on Friday, January 16, 2026, and will remain available till Friday, January 30, 2026. Minimum application is in multiples of ₹10,000 (10 NCDs) and in multiples of ₹1,000 (1 NCD) thereafter, according to the regulatory filing submitted by the Maharatna company.