Heritage Foods tumbles over 9%, nears 10-mth low after Q3 net profit falls

Heritage Foods share price today

Heritage Foods share price dropped to the lowest level in nearly 10 months on Thursday as the company’s net profit declined in the December quarter (Q3FY26). The scrip slumped 9.69 per cent to ₹358.20, the lowest level since April 7, 2025 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The counter has seen a trade of 1.5 million shares so far on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The market capitalisation of Heritage Foods was at ₹3,369.42 crore.

In the last 12 months, Heritage Foods share price fell 11.9 per cent, as against a 9.46 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

As of 2:48 PM, Heritage Foods share price was trading 8.14 per cent down at ₹364.35, compared to a 0.42 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Heritage Foods share price fall today?

Heritage Foods share price slumped in Thursday's session as the company reported a decline net profit during the third quarter (Q3FY26), owing to supply shortage and competitive intensity. The consolidated net profit fell 19.72 per cent on year to ₹34.6 crore versus ₹43.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year (Q3FY25).

"The third quarter (Q3FY26) was characterised by an exceptionally tight industry supply environment, marked by milk shortages, elevated procurement costs, and heightened competitive intensity," said Brahmani Nara, executive director, Heritage Foods.

Meanwhile, Heritage Foods' consolidated revenue increased 8.2 per cent on year to ₹1,119.2 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹1,033.9 crore, the company said in the exchange filing.

That apart, its consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 15 per cent on year to ₹63 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹74.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company incurred a one-time loss of ₹2.8 crore on a consolidated basis in the third quarter as it made provisions to implement changes prescribed in the new wage code.

Technical view

Heritage Foods opened with a significant downside following weak quarterly numbers. Technically, it has been trading below its long-term as well as short-term moving averages in lower-highs, lower-lows formation, said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Market

Overall, the chart structure is negative with immediate support placed around ₹350 levels. A break below ₹350 spot levels will further dampen the sentiments, potentially dragging it down toward ₹290 levels. Conversely, a sustained trading above ₹375 might trigger a bounce-back rally toward ₹395 levels, he added.

============== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.