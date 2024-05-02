Highest-ever advancing stocks on BSE in April amid sharp rebound in markets

A little over 2,400 BSE-listed stocks ended with gains in April amid a sharp rebound in the broader markets from the March lows. On an absolute basis, this was the highest number of stocks that rose during a calendar month, as per data provided on BSE’s website.

The previous high was 2,322 gainers recorded in January.

The advance decline ratio (ADR) for April was 1.28 per cent, best in 12-months. ADR is an indication of market breadth or the underlying sentiment in the broader market. In the previous two months, the ADR was less than one, with declining stocks outnumbering those advancing.





Previously, 2,000 stocks ending with losses for two or more straight months were during Feb-April 2023.

Following a sharp selloff in smallcaps in March amid valuation concerns and a warning by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) over a “bubble” built up, stocks staged a strong rebound in April.

While the benchmark Sensex and the Nifty gained only about a per cent, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 11.4 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 gained 5.8 per cent in April.