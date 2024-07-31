Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

How will Sebi's proposed F&O rules affect BSE, NSE, Zerodha, Angel One?

Spillover of trading activity from these contracts into remaining products, analysts believe, can limit the impact to 20-25%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (Photo: Bloomberg)

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sebi's proposed F&O rules impact: Exchanges and brokers focused on retail traders are likely to face the most major effects from these changes, Jayant Kharote and Prakhar Sharma, equity analysts at Jefferies said. 

This comes after Sebi proposed seven key amendments to the derivatives trading framework, aiming to bolster investor protection and market stability, on Tuesday. READ ABOUT IT HERE
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Clearing members like Nuvama (Asset Services business) catering to institutional players, such as high frequency trading (HFTs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), analysts believe, might experience minimal direct impact, although there could be secondary effects. For example, the removal of the Bankex weekly contract on the BSE could reduce EPS by 7-9 per cent over FY25-27.

“In our scenario analysis, gains from spillover of trading activity from discontinued products can offset EPS impact and in the event of moderate industry-wide impact of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) measures, can even drive earnings per share (EPS) upgrades,” Jefferies added.

Furthermore, Jefferies said discount brokers like Zerodha, Angel One, and Paytm Money, etc. will have a very high impact from tightening of F&O market and recent order on transaction charges. 

For traditional brokers including MOFSL, IIFL Securities, ICICI Sec, etc, analysts said, will have ‘high’ impact from tightening of F&O market and ‘low’ impact from recent order on transaction charges.

Jefferies

More From This Section

Capital gains tax changes may impact investment behaviour: Rashesh Shah

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty above 24,900; MidCaps rise, Torrent Power at 52-wk high

All you need to know about Sebi proposals on index derivatives

Tata Motors Q1 Preview: JLR, Indian CV sales may fuel revenue growth

Stocks to Watch Today, July 31: Vedanta, GAIL,Coal India, BHEL, Adani Power


 


That apart, Sebi’s proposed F&O measures will remove 12 (of 18) weekly option contracts & impact approximately 35 per cent of industry premiums, analysts said.

Spillover of trading activity from these contracts into remaining products, analysts believe, can limit the impact to 20-25 per cent. 

They further said that phased hike in lot sizes (by 3-4x) and margin hike near expiry can impact retail traders. “Exchanges and retail-focused brokers will be most impacted. BSE can offset impact and even gain, if volumes spillover from discontinued products,” Jefferies said in a note.

Key changes and the impact explained:

Reduction in weekly option contracts
 
One of the most key changes, analysts said, is the reduction of weekly option contracts to one benchmark index per exchange, totaling six weekly contracts per month (down from 18). 

However, monthly contracts, which occur in the fourth week of the month, will remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, weekly premiums currently account for approximately 65 per cent of the industry's total premiums. The reduction, analysts believe, could eliminate about 35 per cent of these premiums. However, if trading activity shifts to the remaining two products, the overall impact on the market could be contained to 20-25 per cent.

Increased lot sizes to impact retail participation
 
SEBI's proposal to increase lot sizes by 3-4 times over the next six months is likely to reduce retail participation due to higher ticket sizes, particularly on expiry days, Jefferies said in a note. 

“While small retail (less than Rs 1 million monthly premiums) make up less than 3 per cent of system premiums, overall impact from their reduced participation can be magnified as they may be contributing to the profit pool disproportionately,” it added.

Higher margins and its effects
 
The proposed 8 percentage point increase in margins near expiry, analysts highlighted, will reduce leverage for option sellers, impacting profitability. 

While institutional players with high leverage might absorb this change, High net worth individuals (HNIs) and retail individuals with lower leverage may struggle, potentially leading to reduced trading volumes if additional margin resources are unavailable, analysts added.

Strike price rationalisation, collecting premiums upfront, others
 
Other proposed changes, such as rationalising strike prices, collecting premiums upfront, removing calendar spreads, and intraday limit monitoring, analysts believe, are expected to enhance the quality of premiums in the long-term.

Also Read

Sebi F&O proposals seen further boosting appeal of options segment

Sebi proposes seven key changes to curb derivatives trading framework

Sebi returns IPO documents of Vishal Mega Mart, Avanse Fin, and 2 others

Sebi mulls changes in norms for FPIs from land-bordering countries

Don't want Paytm-like contamination in stock markets, says Sebi chief

Topics : SEBI Sebi board meeting Sebi norms Nifty F&O Markets F&O F&O series F&O Watch F&O F&O Strategies Derivative trading futures trading Nifty futures S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Indian stocks Jefferies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon