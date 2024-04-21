Business Standard
Democracy will end if 'Modi-Shah sarkar' comes back to power: Kharge

"Democracy will end if Modi-Shah's government comes to power," Kharge claimed addressing the public meeting in Satna in support of Congress candidate Siddharth Kushwaha

It seems Shah has a "big laundry with a washing machine to wash those who are corrupt" before inducting them into the BJP, the Congress leader claimed. (PTI: Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Press Trust of India Satna (MP)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday claimed that if "Modi-Shah sarkar" comes back to power, then the democracy will end in the country.
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, Kharge further claimed that they will also scrap the Constitution made by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.
"If you want to keep alive the Constitution, the right to vote for women, labourers and farmers, then vote for the Congress and its 'panja' (hand) symbol," Kharge told the gathering.
"Democracy will end if Modi-Shah's government comes to power," Kharge claimed addressing the public meeting in Satna in support of Congress candidate Siddharth Kushwaha.
 
ऐसा इसलिए..

क्योंकि अमित शाह के पास एक बहुत बड़ी 'वाशिंग मशीन' है, जिसमें 'भ्रष्टाचारियों' को डालकर साफ कर दिया जाता है।

: कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री @kharge

???? सतना, मध्य प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/GXq8ReExO7 — Congress (@INCIndia) April 21, 2024 Kharge also slammed PM Modi and Union minister Shah for taking those into the BJP fold who were "corrupt" till they were in other parties.
 
It seems Shah has a "big laundry with a washing machine to wash those who are corrupt" before inducting them into the BJP, the Congress leader claimed.
The Lok Sabha election in Satna will be held on April 26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

