Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BSP announces names of candidate for four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal

A party meeting was held at Una recently where the names of the candidates were discussed and sent to the party high command for approval

Mayawati, BSP, candidate list, madhya pradesh election, MP polls

State BSP chief Narayan Azad said his party would expose the "anti-Scheduled Caste stance" of both the BJP and the Congress and would contest the election on the plank of justice to the poor.

Press Trust of India Hamirpur (HP)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday announced its candidates for all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh.
State BSP chief Narayan Azad said his party would expose the "anti-Scheduled Caste stance" of both the BJP and the Congress and would contest the election on the plank of justice to the poor and scheduled castes and tribes.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He said that Anil Kumar will contest from the Shimla (Reserve) seat, Hem Raj will be the party candidate from the Hamirpur seat, while Prakash Chand Bhardwaj and Rekha Rani will contest from Mandi and Kangra seats respectively.
A party meeting was held at Una recently where the names of the candidates were discussed and sent to the party high command for approval.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BSP Lok Sabha Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon