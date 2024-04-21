Business Standard
Country punishing Congress for its sins, says PM Modi at Jalore rally

"The Congress has hollowed out the country by spreading termites of nepotism and corruption. And today the country is angry with the Congress and is punishing it for these sins

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is punishing the Congress for its "sins" and the party that had once won 400 seats is unable to contest 300 seats in this Lok Sabha election.
"In the first phase of voting, half of Rajasthan has punished Congress. Rajasthan, which is full of patriotism, knows that Congress can never make India strong," Modi said at an election rally in Jalore district.
He said that the country does not want the conditions that existed before 2014 to return.
"The Congress has hollowed out the country by spreading termites of nepotism and corruption. And today the country is angry with the Congress and is punishing it for these sins.
 

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

