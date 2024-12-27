Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 07:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ICEX formally exits bourse biz as Sebi notifies withdrawal of recognition

ICEX formally exits bourse biz as Sebi notifies withdrawal of recognition

This came after the regulator on December 11 allowed ICEX to exit the exchange space after its recognition was withdrawn over two years ago

SEBI

ICEX, a commodity exchange based in Surat, Gujarat, was granted permanent recognition in 2009 under the Forward Contracts (Regulation) Act. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Market regulator Sebi has notified that the recognition granted to the Indian Commodity Exchange Ltd (ICEX) has been withdrawn, formally signifying its exit from the bourse business.

This came after the regulator on December 11 allowed ICEX to exit the exchange space after its recognition was withdrawn over two years ago. This followed after the exchange fulfilled regulatory requirements. 

"The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) hereby notifies that, the recognition granted to the Indian Commodity Exchange Ltd stands withdrawn with effect from the date of publication of this notification in the official gazette," Sebi said in its notification dated December 24.

 

In its exit order, Sebi stated it reviewed ICEX's valuation report, compliance submissions and undertakings.

Additionally, the regulator directed ICEX to comply with its tax obligations under the Income Tax Act, 1961; change its name and not to use the expression "stock exchange" and maintain a database of all transactions on its platform for the previous years among others.

Also Read

IPO

Neilsoft files IPO draft with Sebi to raise funds via public offering

ipo market listing share market

IPO mop up could top Rs 2 trillion in 2025: ibanking firm Pantomath

IPO

Bollywood-backed realtor Sri Lotus Developers files DRHP for Rs 792 cr IPO

IPO

EV-maker Greaves Electric Mobility files IPO papers, seeks Rs 1,000 crore

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Lokpal calls Sebi chief, Moitra for oral hearing over corruption charges

The bourses declared all known liabilities and assured Sebi it had no undisclosed third-party liabilities. The exchange also undertook full responsibility for any future financial claims that may arise.

Accordingly, Sebi permitted "the exit of the ICEX as a stock exchange and thus the consequent withdrawal of recognition granted to ICEX".

ICEX, a commodity exchange based in Surat, Gujarat, was granted permanent recognition in 2009 under the Forward Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1952 (FCRA).

With the merger of the Forward Markets Commission (FMC) into Sebi in 2015, ICEX became a recognised stock exchange under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA).

In May 2022, Sebi derecognised ICEX due to non-compliance with the minimum net-worth requirement, infrastructural deficiencies and inspection findings.

ICEX appealed to the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), which allowed ICEX to temporarily retain its recognition, provided it raised funds and complied with Sebi regulations within a year.

ICEX explored options to raise funds but found it difficult due to Sebi's shareholding cap of 5 per cent for investors in stock exchanges.

It requested the regulator to permit investors to hold up to 51 per cent equity for five years. If denied, ICEX offered to voluntarily surrender its recognition.

Sebi declined ICEX's request to relax shareholding norms, treating ICEX's letter as a voluntary surrender.

Thereafter, ICEX shareholders passed a resolution in May 2023, approving the surrender of recognition, following which Sebi initiated the exit process.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex adds 226 pts, Nifty at 23,813; pharma, auto, FMCG shares shine

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infra gains 3% after Motilal Oswal raises target price with 'Buy'

IPO

IPO Calendar: 9 public offerings to keep investors busy next week

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Dividend, Bonus, Stock-split: KPI Green, 10 others to go ex-date next week

Cochin Shipyard Limited

Cochin Shipyard freezes at 5% upper circuit on order boost from Adani Ports

Topics : SEBI ICEX Sebi norms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon