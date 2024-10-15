Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IFGL Refractories surges over 5% on plans to set up greenfield facility

IFGL Refractories surges over 5% on plans to set up greenfield facility

Shares of IFGL Refractories soared up to 5.5 per cent at Rs 624.90 per share on the NSE

shares

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of IFGL Refractories soared up to 5.5 per cent at Rs 624.90 per share on the NSE. This came after the company on Monday entered into an agreement with Marvels International Group (MIG) of Seychelles and Marvel Refractories (Anshan) Company Limited (MRL) of P R China to set up a joint venture company in India with limited liability.

According to an exchange filing by IFGL Refractories, a US citizen, Yi Chun Lu is the majority shareholder of the Marvel group, which encompasses both Marvel companies (MIG,MRL). 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The JV is being set up for a green field facility to manufacture basic fired magnesite spinel bricks, basic fired magnesite bricks and fired magnesia chrome bricks in India.
 

IFGL Refractories said that the JV’s 51 per cent stake and 49 per cent stake will be held by the company and MIG, respectively.

Board of Directors of JV Entity will comprise of five Directors with three Directors to be nominated by the company and two Directors to be nominated by MIG. Establishment of the entity will cost a total of Rs 300 crore. In terms of capital infusion, both the Company and MIG will infuse capital in proportion to their shareholding, the IFGL Refractories exchange filing read.

The company also informed that trial and commercial production will commence no later than March, 2026 and Debt-to-equity ratio of the JV Entity will not exceed 1:1.  

IFGL Refractories is engaged in manufacturing, trading, and selling refractory items and related equipment used in steel plants, along with providing services for refractory goods. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Kandla Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Gujarat; Kalunga Industrial Estate near Rourkela, Odisha; and Industrial Park APIIC De-Notified Area, Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam District, Andhra Pradesh. The company operates subsidiaries in Asia (China), Europe (Germany and the United Kingdom), and North America (USA), serving both domestic and international markets.

More From This Section

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts, at 81,850, Nifty at 25,100; Auto, Metal, IT muted

Axis Bank Q2 results preview: Analysts see modest profit growth, weak NIM

Axis Bank Q2 results preview: Analysts see modest profit growth, weak NIM

Wipro

Wipro Q2FY25 preview: Revenue may fall up to 3% YoY; margin, guidance eyed

markets, stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

How to trade RIL stock post Q2 results? All eyes on this long-term MA

Angel One

Angel One soars 9% post Q2 results, Motilal Oswal Financial hits new high

IFGL Refractories share price history

IFGL Refractories stock has underperformed the market year to date as it has slipped 23.7 per cent, while gaining 23.4 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 13.3 per cent year to date and 23.5 per cent in a year. 

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 2,187.77 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 27.80 times. 

At 11:58 AM, the stock price of the company gave up some of its gains and advanced by 2.81 per cent at Rs 608.40 a piece on the NSE. By comparison, the NSE’s Nifty50 was down 0.18 per cent to 25,082 level.

Also Read

Reliance

Reliance results: Weak O2C, Retail biz to keep shares sideways, say experts

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This stock has zoomed 900% over its issue price in less than 2 years

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Rs 142-crore order win boosts TD Power Systems share price by 6%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Exxaro Tiles share rise 4% on 1:10 stock-split announcement; details here

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks

VA Tech Wabag hits record high after receiving order worth Rs 1,000 cr

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon