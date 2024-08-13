India narrows gap with China after latest MSCI rejig; $3 bn inflows seen

The domestic markets will now account for over a fifth of a key emerging market (EM) benchmark, tracked by funds with assets of over $500 billion.

Following the latest review undertaken by global index provider MSCI, India’s weight in the MSCI EM index will cross 20 per cent for the first time, narrowing the gap with the current top-weight China to below 400 basis points. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At the start of 2021, India’s weight at 9.2 per cent was less than a fourth of China’s 38.7 per cent. In the past three years, the equity markets of the neighbouring countries have been a study in contrast. Since 2021, the MSCI India index has gained 84 per cent, while MSCI China has slipped nearly 50 per cent.

Early Tuesday, MSCI announced the addition of seven more domestic stocks to its standard index, while trimming 60 from China, which will lead to the world's second most valuable market's weight slipping below 24 per cent in the MSCI.

“India's weightage in the MSCI EM index surpassing 20 per cent marks a significant milestone. It underscores India's enhanced reputation and acceptance on the global stage. Notably, India's weightage has more than doubled from around 8 per cent in 2017, reflecting the country's remarkable progress and increased prominence in the international investment community,” said Sriram Velayudhan, Senior Vice President, IIFL Securities.

The latest rejig is expected to funnel a net inflow of between $2.7 billion and $3 billion into Indian markets, estimates Abhilash Pagaria, Head, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

About $1.8 billion of this will be on account of the increase in the weight of HDFC Bank in the index. The passive flows and India’s weight could have increased even more had MSCI not imposed a lower adjustment factor on HDFC Bank.

The index provider has said it will monitor if the foreign investment room in HDFC Bank stays below the 20 per cent threshold before fully including the lender in the index.

The Street was expecting complete inclusion and inflows of over $3 billion in HDFC Bank alone. As a result, shares of HDFC Bank fell 3.5 per cent on Tuesday.

Back in 2018, India’s weightage was 8.2 per cent, while the number of domestic companies in the index was 78, which is now set to cross 150.

The higher representation in the MSCI indices will help channel higher foreign flows into a large number of domestic stocks, improving depth and liquidity.

Dixon, Vodafone, Oil India, Zydus Lifesciences, Rail Vikas, Prestige Estates, and Oracle Financial were among the seven stocks included by MSCI, while excluding Bandhan Bank. Besides HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Coal India will also see their weight hiked in the index, albeit on a smaller scale. Meanwhile, MSCI has lifted the restrictions imposed on certain Adani group stocks last year amid a cloud over their actual free float. Analysts said the move will not result in any meaningful change in their weight. The latest changes announced by MSCI will become effective at the end of this month.