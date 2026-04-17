India stable destination for long-term capital: Sebi chief Pandey
Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey says India's capital markets are resilient and globally competitive, supported by reforms such as T+1 settlement and improved investor access
BS Reporter Mumbai
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India’s capital markets are increasingly being recognised as a stable, resilient, and globally competitive destination for long-term capital, even amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and market volatility, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said at the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings.
Speaking at an interaction organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the US-India Business Council, Pandey highlighted that India’s markets have become a structural pillar of the financial system, with strong macroeconomic fundamentals and deepening investor participation.
He emphasised Sebi’s facilitative and risk-based regulatory approach, citing reforms such as T+1 settlement, faster IPO timelines, and easier access for foreign investors, which have improved transparency and reduced friction.
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 4:22 PM IST