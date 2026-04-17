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Home / Markets / News / RVNL surges 6% on ₹968 crore railway contract win; up 14% in three days

RVNL surges 6% on ₹968 crore railway contract win; up 14% in three days

Rail Vikas Nigam announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a key Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract awarded by East Coast Railway

stock market rally, market rise

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

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Rail Vikas Nigam share price: Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), a state-owned rail infrastructure company, were in high demand on the bourses on Friday, April 17, after the company announced that it emerged as the lowest bidder for a domestic railway order worth nearly ₹968 crore.
 
Following the announcement, the company’s share price soared 6.11 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹311.85 per share on the NSE. The stock, however, remains 30 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹447.8 per share on the NSE, scaled on May 20, 2025.
 
That said, although the stock pared some gains, it continued to trade higher during the session. At 12:29 PM, RVNL shares were quoted at ₹303.68, up 3.2 per cent from the previous close of ₹293.89 per share on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,284.40, up 87.65 points or 0.36 per cent. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹63,138 crore. The stock has surged over 14 per cent in the last three sessions.   READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
 

Rail Vikas Nigam bags order worth ₹968 crore 

On Thursday, RVNL announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a key Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract awarded by East Coast Railway. 
The project comprises the construction of the 3rd and 4th railway lines between Nergundi-Barang (22 km) and Khurda Road-Vizianagaram (363 km) on the Bhadrak-Vizianagaram section, covering a total length of 385 km.  

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According to the company's regulatory filing, RVNL will undertake the construction of several major bridges, including Bridge No. 539 (16x30.5 m open web steel girder over the Birupa River), Bridge No. 544 (32x65.84 m over the Mahanadi River), Bridge No. 553 (18x45.70 m over the Kathjori River), and Bridge No. 557 (20x45.70 m over the Kuakhai River) as a part of the project.   READ | Gold stocks shine, up 37% in April before Akshaya Tritiya; Chart check here 
The project is worth ₹968 crore and is expected to be completed within three years.  
Earlier, the company secured a ₹242 crore order from South Central Railway for the design, delivery, installation, testing, and commissioning of an OHE (Overhead Equipment) upgrade. The project involves upgrading the existing 1×25 kV system to a 2×25 kV AT feeding system, as well as feeder and earthing work in the Ongole (OGL) to Gudur (GDR) section of the Vijayawada Division. The project encompasses 154 RKM / 462 TKM and is expected to be finished in 24 months.

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Topics : Rail Vikas Nigam Railways Markets Buzzing stocks Stock Market Today share market PSU stocks

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 1:00 PM IST

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