Govt bond yields expected to inch down tracking US treasury yields

Indian government bond yields are expected to ease in the early session on Friday as US Treasury yields fell further, while major focus remained on debt supply via the weekly auction.



India's benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 6.97 per cent-7.02 per cent range, following its previous close of 6.9966 per cent, a trader with a state-run bank said.



"Whatever little worries that were building up due to the rise in Treasury yields have also come down now and we could see some bullish tilt today, with eyes on the debt auction result," the trader said.



New Delhi will raise Rs 29,000 crore ($3.48 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day and the auction includes a new five-year paper worth Rs 12,000 crore.



US yields eased after data showed the world's largest economy grew more slowly than previously estimated in the first quarter as consumer spending was revised lower, suggesting the Federal Reserve has scope to cut interest rates later this year.



Gross domestic product - the broadest measure of economic activity - grew at a 1.3 per cent annualised rate, down from the advance estimate of 1.6 per cent and notably slower than the 3.4 per cent pace in the final three months of 2023.



This has improved the bets of a rate cut in September marginally to 51 per cent, from 47 per cent, while the futures market pricing went up to 35 basis points (bps) of rate cuts this year, compared with 31 bps, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.



Back home, the central government has bought back bonds worth an aggregate of around Rs 23,000 crore this month, while it has cut the supply of Treasury Bills by Rs 60,000 crore till the end of June.



Market participants await further cash infusion measures from the central government, especially after the Reserve Bank of India's record surplus transfer bolstered the government's fiscal position, leading to speculations of a further cut in debt supply sometime during the year.