Friday, September 05, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / GMDC stock rallies 11%, nears record high on heavy volumes; here's why

GMDC stock rallies 11%, nears record high on heavy volumes; here's why

GMDC stock has zoomed 122% from its 52-week low of ₹226.20 hit on March 3, 2025, and now quotes close to its all-time high of ₹505 touched on February 5, 2024.

mining minerals mines

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) share price today

 
Shares of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) rallied 11 per cent to ₹503.25 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise subdued market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.17 per cent at 80,580 at 10:42 AM. A combined 8.3 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
In the past one week, the stock price of the industrial minerals company has soared 25 per cent, as against a 0.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The stock was quoting close to its all-time high of ₹505 touched on February 5, 2024. It has zoomed 122 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹226.20 hit on March 3, 2025.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE
 

GMDC overview/outlook

 
GMDC is promoted by Government of Gujarat with 74 per cent shareholding as on June 30, 2025. GMDC is primarily engaged in mining and power generation. GMDC is involved in exploration of opencast lignite, bauxite, fluorspar, manganese, silica sand, limestone, and bentonite mines.
 
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved ₹1,500 crore incentive scheme to boost recycling capacity for extracting and producing critical minerals from secondary sources. The initiative, under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), aims to strengthen India’s domestic capacity and supply chain resilience.
 
GMDC is India’s largest merchant seller of lignite and the second-largest lignite-producing company. Lignite mining contributes ~85 per cent to 90 per cent of GMDC’s total operating income (TOI). It caters to over 25 per cent of Gujarat’s total lignite demand.

Also Read

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

ITC shares drop 2% amid GST tweaks; Analysts decode impact, stock strategy

trading

Why is Prime Focus stock locked in 10% upper circuit in a weak market?

Netweb Technologies

Netweb surges 25% in 1 week; what's driving IT enabled services stock?

Water purifier, water, Eureka Forbes,

Eureka Forbes can double in 3-4 years, says Emkay; stock up over 2% today

hospitality, hotels

YES Securities sees 40% upside in this hotel stock, initiates with 'Buy'

 
GMDC has delivered a steady performance in June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), with strong margins and healthy profitability despite a dip in revenue. The company has remained focused on consistency and efficiency, while also moving ahead with key long-term projects. 
 
As on March 31, 2025, GMDC operates four lignite mines with estimated reserves of ~79-80 million tonne (MT) and an average mine life of ~9 -10 years. The company has been allotted six new lignite blocks with combined reserves of ~360 MT and expects to commence commercial production from these mines in Q4FY26 or Q1FY2. CareEdge Ratings expects GMDC to benefit from higher production and sales volumes, supported by steady demand from manufacturing industries in Gujarat.  ALSO READ | Concord Control Systems shares jump 7%, hit all-time high; here's why 
GMDC is expanding its Bhavnagar mine to boost production, and its new lignite mines are expected to commence commercial production from Q4FY26 or Q1FY27. Lignite sales volume declined by 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1FY26 to 1.98 MT due to early onset of monsoon. CareEdge Ratings expects GMDC to register lignite sales volume growth of 10 per cent to 15 per cent per annum in the near-to-medium-term. With higher sales volume and stable pricing, PBILDT margin is expected to remain healthy at ~20 per cent to 23 per cent.
 
GMDC aims to expand its capabilities in other minerals and metals, including rare earth minerals (REMs), which are used in manufacturing permanent magnets for high-tech consumer products, energy and green technology, defence and aerospace, and other industrial applications. 
 
GMDC has REMs in Chhota Udepur, Gujarat, and is developing these assets for mining, processing and marketing. GMDC also has resources of bauxite, silica sand, fluorspar and limestone, which are used in cement, agriculture, high-performance plastics and glassmaking. Bauxite mines are in Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat. 
 
GMDC is exploring manganese in Panchmahal and planning underground copper mines near Ambaji, Gujarat, over the next four to five years. To expand its product portfolio, GMDC is developing capabilities for minerals such as bauxite, silica and limestone, and downstream integration in cement manufacturing. The company aims to increase revenue share from non-lignite minerals to ~50 per cent in the medium term, compared to less than 15 per cent currently, CareEdge Ratings said in rationale.
     

More From This Section

share market, stock market

Concord Control Systems shares jump 7%, hit all-time high; here's why

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex reverse early gains; FMCG, IT top losers; Rupee hits record low

Biocon share price

Biocon shares gain 2% after USFDA inspection at Bengaluru facility; details

Ola Electric Mobility, Electric Vehicles, Auto industry, automobile manufacturer

Ola Electric Mobility shares slip 6% as SoftBank trims over 2% stake

stock market trading

This smallcap stock hit 5% upper circuit on winning ₹78-crore order

Topics : The Smart Investor GMDC Mining industry stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon