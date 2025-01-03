Business Standard

Ravi Nathani suggests trading strategies for Nifty Energy and FMCG today

Stock Market Today: The Nifty FMCG Index is currently trading within a crucial range of 58,050 - 55,675, and any breakout above or below this range will likely trigger significant directional momentum

Ravi Nathani
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 6:29 AM IST

Nifty Energy Index: Bullish Momentum Expected, Buy on Dips
  The Nifty Energy Index is showing strong potential for a technical bounce, signaling bullish momentum in the near term. This index has been gaining traction and is poised to outperform in the days ahead. 
  Traders and investors are encouraged to buy the index and its constituents either at the current market price (CMP) or during dips, making this an opportune time to enter long positions. 
  Key resistance levels have been identified at 36,800, 38,775, and 40,200. These levels are critical milestones for traders seeking short-term targets. A breakout past these levels could result in further upside momentum, enhancing the bullish sentiment. Technical indicators, including MACD and RSI, are reflecting a reversal from oversold zones, adding confirmation to the index’s bullish outlook. 
 
  However, it is crucial to employ proper risk management strategies. A strict stoploss should be placed at a closing level below 35,000 to safeguard against potential downside risks. This stoploss acts as a critical threshold, ensuring that trades remain protected even in case of market volatility. 

  The current technical setup suggests that the index is transitioning from a correction phase to a recovery phase. The bullish signals indicate that accumulation during dips is the most favorable strategy. Investors can anticipate a potential breakout towards the resistance levels, capitalising on the upside. 
  In conclusion, the Nifty Energy Index provides a favorable trading opportunity for bullish traders. With strong support from technical indicators and a well-defined strategy, the index is expected to outperform in both the near and short term, offering attractive returns to investors.
 
Nifty FMCG Index: Awaiting Breakout for Clear Direction
  The Nifty FMCG Index is currently trading within a crucial range of 58,050 – 55,675, and any breakout above or below this range will likely trigger significant directional momentum. Traders are advised to closely monitor these levels, as a breakout could set the stage for the next trend. 
  If the index closes above 58,050, it will confirm a bullish breakout, with immediate resistance levels projected at 59,675 and 60,950. On the other hand, a violation of the lower level of 55,675 would signal a bearish shift, with the next strong support identified at 54,300. 
  For safe traders, the best strategy is to wait for a confirmed breakout on either side before initiating new positions. This ensures alignment with the prevailing trend, minimizing risks associated with false moves. Meanwhile, risky traders could adopt a range-bound strategy, buying near support and selling near resistance within the defined range, provided a strict stoploss is maintained. 
  The current technical setup suggests a period of indecision, making it prudent to avoid aggressive trading until a clearer direction emerges. Technical indicators, including RSI and MACD, are neutral, reflecting the lack of strong momentum in either direction. 
  In conclusion, while the Nifty FMCG Index remains range-bound in the near term, a decisive breakout could provide lucrative trading opportunities. Until then, traders are encouraged to exercise patience or adopt a cautious approach, trading within the established range.
 
(Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views are his own. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.)

