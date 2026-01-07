Info Edge shares advance 4% after December hiring grows 13%; details here

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd. rose nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday after the December JobSpeak Index data showed double-digit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 13 per cent in overall hiring.
The company's stock rose as much as 3.96 per cent during the day to ₹1,388.7 per share, the biggest intraday rise since October 23 last year. The Info Edge stock pared gains to trade 2.6 per cent higher at ₹1,370 apiece, compared to a 0.18 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:37 AM.
Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 4.2 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 18.6 per cent this year, compared to a 7.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Info Edge has a total market capitalisation of ₹89,092.99 crore. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Info Edge releases December JobSpeak data
According to the December JobSpeak data, white-collar hiring ended 2025 with a 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in December, making the October-December period the strongest quarter of the year with a 9 per cent increase, led by non-information technology sectors.
The insurance sector recorded a 34 per cent overall growth, driven by a sharp 57 per cent surge in fresher hiring. In contrast, the banking sector saw a 7 per cent Y-o-Y decline in overall hiring, although recruitment by startups within the sector grew a strong 11 per cent.
Hiring in the hospitality sector rose 29 per cent, led by strong growth in metro markets such as Mumbai, which saw a 28 per cent increase, and Delhi National Capital Region, which posted a 25 per cent rise.
“The consistent strength in non-tech sectors throughout the year, culminating in the strongest quarter with a 9 per cent growth in October–December, shows that this shift is now well entrenched,” said Pawan Goyal, chief business officer at Naukri. ALSO RED | Meesho hits 5% lower circuit on one-month lock-in expiry; analyst weighs
Info Edge (India) Q2 recap
Info Edge (India) reported a 12.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth in standalone billings for the September quarter (Q2FY26), reaching ₹729 crore. Billings in the recruitment business grew by 10.8 per cent, while the non-recruitment portfolio – 99acres (real estate), Jeevansathi (matchmaking), and Shiksha (education) – combined, recorded growth of 16.3 per cent.
Revenue from operations came in at ₹746 crore on a standalone basis for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to ₹656.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The recruitment business Y-o-Y growth improved slightly in Q2 vis-à-vis Q1, while non-recruitment businesses continued to grow with reduced cash losses.