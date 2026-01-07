Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Info Edge shares advance 4% after December hiring grows 13%; details here

Info Edge shares advance 4% after December hiring grows 13%; details here

According to the December JobSpeak data, white-collar hiring ended 2025 with a 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in December, led by non-IT sectors

Info Edge share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd. rose nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday after the December JobSpeak Index data showed double-digit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 13 per cent in overall hiring.
 
The company's stock rose as much as 3.96 per cent during the day to ₹1,388.7 per share, the biggest intraday rise since October 23 last year. The Info Edge stock pared gains to trade 2.6 per cent higher at ₹1,370 apiece, compared to a 0.18 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:37 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 4.2 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 18.6 per cent this year, compared to a 7.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Info Edge has a total market capitalisation of ₹89,092.99 crore.
 

Info Edge releases December JobSpeak data

According to the December JobSpeak data, white-collar hiring ended 2025 with a 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in December, making the October-December period the strongest quarter of the year with a 9 per cent increase, led by non-information technology sectors.
 
The insurance sector recorded a 34 per cent overall growth, driven by a sharp 57 per cent surge in fresher hiring. In contrast, the banking sector saw a 7 per cent Y-o-Y decline in overall hiring, although recruitment by startups within the sector grew a strong 11 per cent.

"The consistent strength in non-tech sectors throughout the year, culminating in the strongest quarter with a 9 per cent growth in October–December, shows that this shift is now well entrenched," said Pawan Goyal, chief business officer at Naukri.

