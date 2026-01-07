Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Modern diagnostic shares list at 10% premium; misses IPO GMP estimates

Modern diagnostic shares list at 10% premium; misses IPO GMP estimates

Modern Diagnostic started its maiden trading session at ₹99.50 per share on the BSE SME, reflecting a premium of ₹9.50 or 10.56 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹90 per share

Modern Diagnostic share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Modern Diagnostic IPO listing, Modern Diagnostic share price: Shares of pathology and radiology services provider Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre brought nealry made a positive debut on the D-Street on Wednesday, January 7, following the company’s successful ₹36.89 crore fundraising through its Initial Public Offering (IPO).
 
Modern Diagnostic shares started their maiden trading session at ₹99.50 apiece on the BSE SME, reflecting a premium of ₹9.50 or 10.56 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹90 per share.
 
However, the listing price of Modern Diagnostic shares came slightly below grey market expectations. Before its official debut, unlisted shares of Modern Diagnostic were being traded at ₹103.5 per share, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹13.5 or 15 per cent over the issue price of ₹90, according to market sources tracking unofficial activities.
 

Modern Diagnostic IPO details

Modern Diagnostic IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 4.1 million fresh equity shares of worth ₹36.89 crore. Notably, there was no offer-for-sale (OFS) component in this issue. The price band for the IPO was set at ₹85 to ₹90 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. The offering was open from December 31, 2025, to January 2, 2026.
 
The issue saw overwhelming demand, being oversubscribed by 350.49 times. The largest portion of subscriptions came from non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their portion by 519.38 times. Retail investors and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) saw oversubscription rates of 342.46 times and 193.51 times, respectively, according to BSE data.
 
The basis of allotment for the Modern Diagnostic IPO was finalised on January 5, 2026, with the issue price set at ₹90 per share, the upper end of the price band.
 
The company plans to use ₹20.7 crore of the net fresh issue proceeds to acquire medical equipment for its diagnostic centres and laboratories. An additional ₹8 crore will be allocated towards working capital requirements, while ₹1 crore will be directed towards debt repayment, as per the red herring prospectus (RHP). The remaining funds, the company said, will be deplaoyed for general corporate purposes.
 

More From This Section

Stock Markets LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 200 pts, Nifty tests 26,100; Titan gains 3.5%, hits record high

Studds Accessories share price in focus

Antique initiates with 'Buy' on Studds Accessories; sees 40% stock upside

Titan Share Price Target

Titan hits all-time high on posting Q3 update; here's what analysts suggest

Stocks to Watch, January 7, 2026

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 7: Titan, Biocon, Godrej Con, Lodha, YES Bank

Bonanza's top picks for Wednesday's session

Stocks to buy: Aether Industries, South Indian Bank are analyst's top picks

Topics : Buzzing stocks IPO listing time IPO GMP BSE SME share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayBGMI Redeem CodesICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestActive vs Passive Multi-Asset FundsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon