Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes IPO rule tweaks with lock-in fix, simpler disclosure format

Sebi proposes IPO rule tweaks with lock-in fix, simpler disclosure format

Sebi has proposed amendments to tackle lock-in issues for pledged pre-IPO shares and replace the abridged prospectus with simpler offer document summary to help retail investors make informed decision

Sebi

Sebi has proposed allowing depositories to mark such pledged shares as “non-transferable” for the duration of the lock-in period, based on instructions from the issuer.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday proposed a fix for the long-standing challenges around locking in pre-IPO pledged shares and replacing the abridged prospectus with a simplified document summary.
 
In a consultation paper, the regulator has proposed enacting these changes by amending the Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR) Regulations, 2018.
  Under current ICDR norms, pre-issue shareholding — other than promoters — must be locked in for six months post-IPO. However, depositories are unable to create lock-in when shares are pledged, creating last-minute compliance hurdles for issuers, especially in companies with numerous or untraceable shareholders.
 
 
How will Sebi fix lock-in issues for pledged pre-IPO shares?
 
To address this, Sebi has proposed allowing depositories to mark such pledged shares as “non-transferable” for the duration of the lock-in period, based on instructions from the issuer.

Also Read

SEBI

Infomerics settles case with Sebi; NSE investor accounts cross 240 mn

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi plans sweeping reforms to woo foreign investors: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi

Sebi panel seeks overhaul of conflict-of-interest, disclosure norms

Gold ETF, Gold market, gold

Sebi warning triggers surge in withdrawals from digital gold fintechspremium

Gold Festive Season

SEBI warns on digital gold: Should you cash out or hold? Experts explain

 
Issuers would also be required to amend their Articles of Association to ensure that, upon pledge invocation or release, the shares automatically continue under the required lock-in in the pledgee’s or pledger’s account. The regulator said NBFCs that lend against unlisted shares have concurred with the proposed framework.
 
What changes does Sebi want in IPO disclosures?
 
The market regulator has also proposed eliminating the mandatory abridged prospectus — currently required to accompany every IPO application — and replacing it with a standardised “offer document summary”.
 
The summary would be submitted along with the draft offer document and hosted separately on the websites of Sebi, stock exchanges, the issuer, and lead managers. It would contain focused, retail-friendly disclosures, including business and industry summaries, key risks, financial highlights, top litigation, and promoter information.
 
The move follows concerns that voluminous offer documents deter retail investors from meaningful review, leading many to instead rely on unverified grey-market or social media cues.

More From This Section

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee weakens despite decline in dollar and oil prices; ends at 88.66/$

stock market rally, bse, market bull

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end flat; Metal, Realty shine; PSBs, FMCG lag

Shrimp

Apex Frozen Foods spurts 26% in 4 days; what's driving smallcap stock?

Stock market nifty NSE

Retail investors' NSE market-cap share at 22-yr high of 18.75% in Q2FY26

SAMCO Small Cap Fund

NFO alert! SAMCO Mutual Fund launches small cap fund: Who should invest?

Topics : SEBI IPO Market news Sebi norms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon