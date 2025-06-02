Monday, June 02, 2025 | 02:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Inox Wind share falls 5% as investors book profits after strong Q4 results

Inox Wind share falls 5% as investors book profits after strong Q4 results

Inox Wind share price fell as investors booked profits after the company posted strong March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.

Inox Wind

Inox Wind

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Inox Wind share price: Renewable energy (RE) company Inox Wind shares were dropping in trade on the first trading day of the month i.e. Monday, June 2, 2025, with the stock falling up to 5.35 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹184.55 per share. 
 
At 1:51 PM, Inox Wind shares were trading 4.85 per cent lower at ₹185.55. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.14 per cent lower at 81,333.07 levels.

Why did Inox Wind share price fall in trade today?

Inox Wind share price fell as investors booked profits after the company posted strong March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.
 
 
The company’s profit after tax (PAT) skyrocketed 391 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹190 crore (Q4FY25), from ₹39 crore a year ago (Q4FY24). The company claimed this to be its highest ever quarterly profit.
 
Inox Wind’s revenue jumped 130 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,311 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹569 crore a year ago.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) zoomed 103 per cent annually to ₹290 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹143 crore in the March quarter of FY24. 
 
The order book grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y to 3,203 MW, as against 2,656 MW a year ago.
 
Devansh Jain, executive director, INOXGFL Group Group, said, “Inox Wind continues to deliver strong results reporting its highest ever quarterly profit, a testament of the efforts of the company over the past quarters. I am also delighted to announce that the Hon’ble NCLT has approved the scheme of arrangement between Inox Wind Energy and Inox Wind, which further fortifies Inox Wind’s balance sheet. With the strong and favourable macroeconomic environment for the Indian renewable energy sector, our Group is well positioned to capitalise on the opportunities as one of the leaders in energy transition with our presence across wind, solar, EVs, BESS and renewable power generation.” 

About Inox Wind

Inox Wind Limited (IWL) is among India’s leading providers of wind energy solutions, catering to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), utilities, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and corporate investors. 
 
A part of the about $11 billion INOXGFL Group—an industrial conglomerate with a legacy spanning over 90 years—Inox Wind operates at the intersection of two key sectors: chemicals and renewable energy.
 
Inox Wind is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market, with four advanced manufacturing facilities located in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. These plants produce essential wind turbine components, including blades, tubular towers, hubs, and nacelles. The company’s cutting-edge 3 MW wind turbine generator (WTG) series supports a total annual manufacturing capacity of approximately 2.5 GW.
 
Inox Wind’s subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd., is India’s only listed pure-play renewable operations and maintenance (O&M) company, managing a strong portfolio of ~5.1 GW and positioned for significant growth.
 
Another subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions (formerly Resco Global Wind Services Pvt. Ltd.), provides turnkey EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) services for wind energy projects, including the development of shared infrastructure such as power evacuation systems.
 
Inox Wind delivers comprehensive wind energy solutions—spanning design, manufacturing, project execution, and long-term maintenance. 

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

