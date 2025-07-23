Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
What led Intellect Design's share to rise 3% in trade? Key details inside

What led Intellect Design's share to rise 3% in trade? Key details inside

Intellect Design Arena's share price rose today after the company announced a landmark deal with a Tier 1 Canadian multinational bank to support its global deposit growth strategy.

share market stock market trading

Intellect Design Arena is a global leader in enterprise-grade financial technology, delivering intelligent and composable solutions to progressive financial institutions across 61 countries.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Intellect Design share price: Intellect Design share was in focus on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, with the stock rising up to 2.53 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,204.50 per share.
 
At 12:10 AM, Intellect Design share price continued to trade higher, up 1.40 per cent at ₹1,191.15. In comparison,. BSE Sensex was trading 0.40 per cent higher at 82,513.51 levels.
 

What triggered the upward move in Intellect Design share price today?

 
Intellect Design Arena's share price rose today after the company announced a landmark deal with a Tier 1 Canadian multinational bank to support its global deposit growth strategy. 
 
 
This marks the first deployment of Intellect’s eMACH.ai Core Banking platform in the United States, a major milestone that strengthens its presence in the North American market. 
 
The strategic engagement, which initially spans the bank’s Corporate and Investment Banking business and is set to expand to Europe and Asia, follows a rigorous evaluation process involving leading global competitors. 

Intellect’s cloud-native, microservices-based, and API-first platform will enable the bank to accelerate global expansion, offer AI-led personalised customer experiences, roll out innovations rapidly, and streamline operations with real-time processing and 24/7 availability. 
 
Additionally, the platform's composable architecture is expected to help reduce the bank’s total cost of ownership. 
 
Manish Maakan, CEO of Intellect Wholesale Banking, said, “This win is a defining moment for us. It represents the coming together of one of the world’s most forward-looking banks and Intellect’s most advanced core banking platform. Our entry into the U.S. core banking market reinforces the trust placed in eMACH.ai, our technology, our teams, and our ability to deliver at scale. What makes this engagement especially meaningful is the shared vision: a bold, composable approach to banking that breaks free from legacy constraints.”
 
“This is not just a technology replacement exercise, but a strategic move to reimagine how the bank grows deposits, scales globally, and serves clients in the digital age. We are honoured to be their partner of choice and deeply committed to making this a global success story. This also signals a broader shift – the rising relevance of deep-tech players from the East who are bringing agility, innovation, and execution certainty to the world’s most respected banks,” he added.
 

About Intellect Design

 
Intellect Design Arena is a global leader in enterprise-grade financial technology, delivering intelligent and composable solutions to progressive financial institutions across 61 countries. 
 
Backed by three decades of deep domain expertise, the company’s extensive product portfolio covers Wholesale and Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Wealth Management, Capital Markets, Treasury, Insurance, and Digital Commerce technologies.
 
Driven by First Principles and Design Thinking, Intellect has deconstructed the financial services ecosystem into a defined set of Events, Microservices, and APIs, enabling institutions to accelerate modular digital transformation with tangible outcomes.
 
At the core of its offerings are eMACH.ai, the world’s most comprehensive and composable open finance platform; Purple Fabric, the first-of-its-kind Open Business Impact AI platform; and iTurmeric, a powerful composable platform for seamless integration and rapid configuration. 
 
Intellect is also a pioneer in applying Design Thinking to FinTech, as evidenced by its 8012 FinTech Design Centre – the world’s first of its kind dedicated to this innovation-led approach.
 
Serving over 500 clients globally, Intellect is powered by a diverse team of solution architects and domain experts based in key financial hubs around the world, driving the future of digital transformation in financial services.
 

