IPO Calendar: Upcoming listings, new offerings to watch next week

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) segment, however, is poised to keep investors engaged, with one listing and five new offerings set to open for public subscription during the next week

Kumar Gaurav
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

IPO Calendar:  Indian primary markets are expected to remain muted during the next week, from Monday, February 3, 2025, to Friday, February 7, 2025, as no mainline offering is scheduled to open for public subscription. However, investors will witness the listing of Dr Agarwal's Health Care shares, whose initial public offering (IPO) closes for subscription today, January 31, 2025.
 
The Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) segment, however, is poised to keep investors engaged, with one listing and five new offerings set to open for public subscription during the week.
 
Mainline IPOs next week
Shares of Dr Agarwal's Health Care are slated to make their D-Street debut on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Notably, the public offering of Rs 3,027.26 crore has been oversubscribed by 2.44 times as of 2:36 PM on Friday, January 31, 2025, according to NSE data. As the public offering closes today, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, February 3, 2025. Subsequently, the company's shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees by Tuesday, February 4, 2025.
 
 
SME IPOs next week

From the SME segment, Malpani Pipes and Fittings shares, whose IPO closes for subscription today, are slated to list on the BSE SME platform, tentatively on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The public offering has been oversubscribed by around 79 times as of 2:44 PM on Friday. The basis of allotment for Malpani Pipes IPO shares is expected to be finalized on Monday, February 3, 2025, with successful applicants receiving shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, as outlined in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).
 
The public offering of Chamunda Electricals is set to open for subscription on Monday, February 3, 2025, while Amwill Healthcare IPO is expected to open for subscription on February 5, 2025. Further, Readymix Construction IPO is likely to open for public subscription in early February.
 
Additionally, on February 7, 2025, two other SME offerings, Eleganz Interiors and Chamunda Electricals, are slated to open for subscription.
 
Meanwhile, the public offering of Arisinfra Solutions is likely to open for public subscription soon; however, the company has not announced the IPO dates yet.

Topics : IPO Calendar IPOs share market SME IPOs initial public offerings IPOs IPO activity

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

