Friday, September 05, 2025 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IT stocks slide as misquoted tweet sparks confusion; what really happened

IT stocks slide as misquoted tweet sparks confusion; what really happened

Nuvama, in a recent report, upgraded the IT sector to 'Overweight' from 'Underweight', noting that the space has largely become a trading and relative valuation call

equity trading volumes, share market

IT stocks in focus today (Representational Image)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's information technology (IT) stocks saw a sharp slide on Friday and traded volatily after unconfirmed reports of the US imposing tariffs on the sector triggered a panic among investors. 
 
The Nifty IT index opened 0.26 per cent higher and traded positively in early deals. However, the gauge saw a sharp fall from 10:00 AM after a popularly tracked stock market-related handle mistakenly posted on the social media platform 'X' that US President Donald Trump plans to impose tariffs on India's IT sector. 
 
Since that tweet, the index fell as much as 2.28 per cent, led by a decline in Persistent Systems, Mphasis and Tata Consultancy Services. As of 1:25 PM, the Nifty IT index was down 1.65 per cent, compared to a 0.23 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50. The Nifty IT index has fallen 20 per cent this year, the worst among key sectors. Nifty has risen by 4.3 per cent.   READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE 
 
RedboxGlobal India, the handle that reported the news, citing news agency Reuters, later issued a clarification. "Reports of Trump imposing tariffs on Indian IT firms were not from Reuters. It was an opinion/discussion aired by a local news channel. We apologise for the confusion," RedboxGlobal clarified in a tweet.  

Also Read

initial public offerings, IPO

Sharvaya Metals IPO Day 2 update: Retail investors lead demand, GMP at 6%

trading

Why is Prime Focus stock locked in 10% upper circuit in a weak market?

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

ITC shares drop 2% amid GST tweaks; Analysts decode impact, stock strategy

trading

RPP Infra shares gain 4% on ₹134-crore order win; details here

hospitality, hotels

YES Securities sees 40% upside in this hotel stock, initiates with 'Buy'

 
Earlier in the day, President Trump said he would be imposing tariffs on semiconductor imports "very shortly", triggering a negative sentiment for tech stocks. "We’ll be putting a tariff very shortly. You probably are hearing we’ll be putting a fairly substantial tariff, or not that high, but a fairly substantial tariff," he said while addressing reporters during a dinner at the White House. 
 
The decline in the index came despite the rupee hitting a record low on Friday. A decline in the value of the currency is a positive for the IT sector as it improves the topline with overseas deal wins. 

Nuvama upgrades IT stocks

Nuvama Institutional Equities, in a recent report, upgraded the IT sector to 'Overweight' from 'Underweight', noting that the space has largely become a trading and relative valuation call over the past three years rather than a structural one.
 
The brokerage highlighted that the relative valuations are now one standard deviation cheaper, despite no earnings differential. A 4 per cent dividend yield provides downside protection, and a weaker currency could help offset the demand slowdown.
 
Nuvama acknowledged ongoing structural concerns but said that, given widespread disruptions across sectors, Information Technology at least offers value. The firm added it will reassess its stance if conditions change.
     

More From This Section

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty recover, trade flat; FMCG, IT and realty lag; GMDC up 12%

Kaynes Technology share price

Here's why Kaynes Technology shares were in focus during today's trade

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Indegene share price rises 2% in a weak market today; key details inside

initial public offering, IPO

Austere Systems IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 41x, GMP at 42%

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL)

Why Axis Securities see 20% upside in Mahanagar Gas? Details here

Topics : Markets Buzzing stocks Nifty IT stocks Nifty IT Index Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon