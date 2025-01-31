Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ITC gains 3% ahead of Budget 2025 on heavy volumes; sin tax in focus

ITC gains 3% ahead of Budget 2025 on heavy volumes; sin tax in focus

Nuvama Institutional Equities reckons a low probability of a sharp hike in cigarette tax in the upcoming budget (1 Feb-25) given a small tax hike was taken last year.

ITC

ITC

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of ITC moved higher by 3 per cent to Rs 448.25 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes ahead of Budget 2025 on Saturday, February 1, 2025.
 
At 03:04 PM; ITC was trading 2.6 per cent higher at Rs 447.75, as compared to 0.90 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter nearly doubled with a combined 12.31 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. However, in the past one year, ITC has underperformed the market by gaining 1 per cent, as against 8 per cent surge in the BSE Sensex and 3 per cent rise in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) index.
 
 
ITC is diversified consumption play with presence in businesses such as cigarettes, FMCG, hotels, Agri and Paperboard, Paper & Packaging (PPP) in India. It is a market leader in the domestic cigarette and PPP business.  Its strategy hinges towards utilising funds generated from cash cow cigarette business in improving the growth of FMCG and other businesses.
 
Cigarette volume growth momentum is expected to be sustained if the government does not increase taxes for the second consecutive year. In the near term, a higher base will lead to lower growth in the cigarette business.
 
The domestic cigarette industry in the past was affected by a sustained rise in taxes and regulatory regimes along with a sharp rise in illegal trade in the past few years, especially at the premium end, which continues to pose significant challenges to the legal cigarette industry. However, in recent times, the government has undertaken stringent actions to curb illicit cigarette sales. This, along with lower price hikes in the cigarette portfolio, will help cigarette companies post better volume growth, according to Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Also Read

whirlpool

Whirlpool of India stock hits 8-year low, tanks 31% in 2 days; here's why

GAIL

Brokerages lower GAIL target on weak Q3; long-term positive outlook intact

stocks, india inc, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Dividend, Bonus, stock-split: GAIL, 53 others to trade ex-date next week

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric soars 14% after launching 8 new Gen 3 variants of S1 portfolio

ITC Hotels

ITC Hotels trades weak in firm market; stock down 15% from listing day high

 
On the FMCG front, normal, widespread monsoons and government support (especially before elections) might help rural demand to gradually pick up. For margins, stable raw-material prices after the recent correction in prices of some key inputs (including crude oil and vegetable oils) will help margins consistently improve in the coming quarters, the brokerage firm said.
 
Nuvama Institutional Equities reckon a low probability of a sharp hike in cigarette tax in the upcoming budget (1 Feb-25) given a small tax hike was taken last year; and legal cigarette volumes are gradually recovering amid an urban slowdown (~3 per cent volume growth YoY). In case of a double-digit tax hike, tax collections could suffer due to the negative effect on legal cigarettes and market share gains for illegal players, the brokerage firm said company update.
 
Although the brokerage firm remains near-term cautious on ITC due to its weak FMCG business in Q3FY25, however it retains ‘BUY’ rating with a target price of Rs 571 per share due to a recovery in the Agri business, dividend yield and comfortable valuations.
   

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market Highlights: Eco Survey buoys D-Street; Sensex up 741 pts, Nifty at 23,508; eyes on Budget now

IPO

IPO fund raise between April-Dec 2024 at Rs 11.1 trn: Economic Survey 2025

IPO

IPO Calendar: Upcoming listings, new offerings to watch next week

bull market, stock market

Budget 2025: Why Sensex rose 800 pts after FM tabled Economic Survey today

Markets, Economic Survey 2025

Economic Survey 2025 warns of 'meaningful stock market correction' in 2025

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends ITC Ltd FMCG stocks Budget 2025 Budget and Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon