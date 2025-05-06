Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Iware Supplychain lists at 10% discount on NSE SME, missing GMP estimates

Iware Supplychain lists at 10% discount on NSE SME, missing GMP estimates

Iware Supplychain shares listed at ₹85.05 per share on the NSE, reflecting a discount of ₹9.95 per share or 10 per cent against the issue price of ₹95 per share

Share Market

Iware Supplychain Services IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Iware Supplychain IPO listing today: Shares of integrated logistics company Iware Supplychain Services made a muted debut on the NSE SME platform on May 6. Iware Supplychain shares listed at ₹85.05 per share on the NSE, reflecting a discount of ₹9.95 per share or 10 per cent against the issue price of ₹95 per share.
 
Iware Supplychain listing was below the grey market expectations. Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Iware Supplychain were trading at ₹97 per share, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹2 or 2.11 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.
 
 
Iware Supplychain IPO details
The ₹27.13 crore SME IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 2.85 million shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The public issue opened for subscription on Monday, April 28, 2025, and ended on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Friday, May 2, 2025. 
 
The issue received a decent response from investors, getting oversubscribed by 2.96 times. The retail investors portion was oversubscribed by 3.28 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 2.65 times.  Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. GetFive Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. 

Also Read

IPO

Not so conducive? Wagons Learning 'withdraws' IPO due to market conditions

IPO

Wagons Learning IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

ipo market listing share market

Kenrik Industries IPO Day 4 update: Fully subscribed, GMP remains flat

ipo market listing share market

Manoj Jewellers IPO opens for subscription; check GMP, key dates, lot size

Srigee DLM IPO subscription status

Srigee DLM IPO sees high demand on Day 1; subscription rises 3x, GMP at 25%

 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company aims to utilise ₹14.06 crore from the net issue proceeds for setting up an industrial shed at Chadvada Bhachau, Kutch, Gujarat and ₹6.80 crore to meet working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 
 
About Iware Supplychain Services
Incorporated in 2018, Iware Supplychain Services offers pan-India logistics services including warehousing, transportation, rake handling services, business auxiliary services and rental income. The company operates through its various offices located in the states of Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. It owns a fleet of 47 vehicles, each with a National Permit. It serves clients across industries including FMCG, auto components, sanitary ware etc. 
  In the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), Iware Supplychain Services’ revenue from operations grew 46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹85.82 crore from ₹58.7 crore in FY24. It reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹8.01 crore in FY25, up 92 per cent from ₹4.16 crore in the previous fiscal.

More From This Section

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty decline; financials, pharma drag; Yes Bank shares rally

Ather Energy ipo listing

Ather Energy shares make lacklustre D-Street debut; list at 2% premium

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Yes Bank shares rally 10%, hover near upper circuit: What's driving surge?

stock market, trading, stocks

Global stocks drift, dollar steadies as focus shifts to Asian currencies

stocks in focus

Dividend, stock split, rights issue: CRISIL, 4 others to remain in focus

Topics : SME IPOs NSE SME platform NSE Emerge stock markets Markets IPOs NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Results 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon