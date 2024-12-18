Business Standard
J Kumar Infraprojects gains 3% after securing deal worth Rs 630 cr

J Kumar Infraprojects gains 3% after securing deal worth Rs 630 cr

Shares of J Kumar Infraprojects rallied up to 2.60 per cent at 794.70 per share on the NSE in Wednesday's intraday deals

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Shares of J Kumar Infraprojects rallied up to 2.60 per cent at 794.70 per share on the NSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals. J Kumar Infraprojects share price surged after the company said that it has secured a letter of award from state owned construction major NBCC.
 
The project entails development of Hari Nagar colony of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in Delhi for the total contract value amounting to Rs 632 crore. The company said that the order will be executed within 27 months. 
 
J Kumar Infraprojects is a specialized EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) firm with expertise in executing urban infrastructure projects. Its portfolio includes the construction of metros, flyovers, bridges, hospitals, tunnels, sewage systems, riverfront developments, roads, and expressways.
 
 
Renowned for its turnkey project delivery, the company focuses on designing and constructing projects tailored to meet its clients' specific requirements.
 
Financially,  the company reported robust earnings in its second quarter for the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25). In Q2FY25, the company reported a revenue from operations of Rs 1,292 crores, a 17 per cent increase from Rs 1,104 crores in Q2FY24, the company said in a statement on Monday.
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 18 per cent to Rs 188 crores, compared to Rs 160 crores in the same quarter last year, with an (Ebitda) margin of 14.6 per cent, slightly up from 14.5 per cent in Q2 FY24. Profit after tax (PAT) increased by 23 per cent to Rs 90 crores, with a PAT margin of 7.0 per cent, compared to 6.7 per cent in the previous year.
 
The company has a total market capitalization of Rs 5,922.34crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 16.33 times.
 
At 12:38 PM; the shares of the company were up 0.80 per cent at Rs 775.40 a piece. By comparison, the NSE’s Nifty50 was trading 0.69 per cent lower at 81,702.60 level. 

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

