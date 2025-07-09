Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Jefferies sees 15% upside in Adani Power on capacity expansion drive

Jefferies sees 15% upside in Adani Power on capacity expansion drive

Jefferies maintained a 'buy' call on Adani Power, citing strong capacity addition. It sees 15 per cent upside for the stock

Adani Power

Adani Power

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jefferies remains bullish on Adani Power, citing strong capacity addition and a declining risk profile as key drivers of further upside in the stock price.
 
The Adani Group firm is poised for strong capacity addition on a comfortable balance sheet, the global brokerage firm said in a note on July 7. The risk profile is also reducing gradually as incremental capacity is being locked in with profitable power purchase agreements (PPAs), it said. 
 
The brokerage maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹690 per share, implying an upside of 15 per cent from Tuesday's close. This comes after the brokerage met with the management for a business update. 
 
 
Adani Power’s capacity has increased by 29 per cent between the financial year 2023 (FY23) and FY25. Of the 3.9 Gigawatt (Gw) added during this period, 2.3 Gw came through acquisitions, which are expected to ramp up between FY25 and FY27, Jefferies said, adding that the management has set a target of reaching 30 GW capacity by FY30.
 
Equipment for 11.2 Gw has already been ordered at competitive rates from Bharat Heavy Electricals, the note said. "Faster execution is being ensured as APL’s in-house teams are handling site erection and setup upon equipment delivery." 

Also Read

PremiumPhoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills drops 3% as Nomura initiates 'Reduce', sees 11% downside

Logistics firm Delhivery has alleged that its IPO-bound rival Ecom Express has misrepresented numbers related to the two companies' business metrics in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). These numbers relate to metrics such as shipment volumes,

Delhivery rises 2% as MOFSL initiates coverage with 'Buy'; 18% upside eyed

Premiumtrading, stock market

Schloss Bangalore stock up 5% as Morgan Stanley initiates with 'Overweight'

Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy gains 3%, hits new high on healthy March quarter results

PremiumTitan

Titan shares tumble 5% as Q1 update disappoints street; Should you buy?

Earnings volatility to reduce 

Management highlighted that Adani Power’s earnings volatility is expected to reduce as merchant capacity declines to around 10–12 per cent by FY30, compared to 18 per cent at the end of FY25, Jefferies noted. 
 
"Interestingly, despite nearly doubling its capacity, the company’s net debt-to-equity ratio is projected to improve to 0.6x by FY30 from the current 0.7x, supported by strong operational cash flow generation."

Adani Power’s to grow its capacity by 1.7 times

The Adani Group firm remains a listed pure play on India’s thermal energy growth story, the note said. While NTPC is expanding its thermal capacity by 1.3 times, APL is set to grow its capacity by 1.7 times, Jefferies added. 
 
With peak power containment continuing to be a government priority, India’s thermal targets may be revised upwards, potentially increasing the company's capacity targets as the opportunity set expands.
 
Key downside risks for the firm include resurfacing of past power purchase agreement (PPA) issues that could impact Ebitda and a sharp decline in merchant power realisations. 

Share price history

Shares of Adani Power rose as much as 1.38 per cent on Wednesday to ₹608.3 per share. The stock trimmed gains to trade 1.1 per cent higher compared to a 0.05 per cent advance in the Nifty50 index, as of 11:20 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have recovered nearly 40 per cent since its November 2024 lows, and have a market capitalisation of ₹2.34 trillion. The counter has risen 14 per cent this year, compared to an 8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. 
 

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex flat; SMIDs gain; June SIP inflows top ₹27,000-cr mark

Dixon Technologies

Dixon Tech forms 50:50 JV with Signify Innovations; share price rises 2%

Union Bank of India

Union Bank shares crack 6% after Q1 business update; details here

Lupin

Lupin share pops 2% on licencing and supply agreement with Zentiva; details

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Syrma SGS Technology rallies 8% on heavy volumes; here's why

Topics : Stock Analysis The Smart Investor Adani Power Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 earning S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025Bharat Band TodayTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon