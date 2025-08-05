JioBlackRock launches five new index funds; NFO open from Aug 5 to Aug 12

JioBlackRock Asset Management Private Limited, a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) and global investment giant BlackRock, has launched its first set of five Index Funds through a New Fund Offering (NFO). The offering opens on Tuesday (August 5) and will close on August 12.
The move is aimed at offering Indian investors low-cost, transparent, and easy-to-access investment options through a fully digital experience.
Sid Swaminathan, managing director and CEO of JioBlackRock Asset Management, said, “JioBlackRock aims to cater to the full range of investors at all stages of their investment journey. The NFO is an invitation to the people of India to experience our digital-first and data-driven customer proposition, in order to access the many benefits of index investing, leveraging BlackRock’s many decades of experience as a leading provider of Index Funds.”
He added that educational initiatives would also be launched to help both new and seasoned investors understand index investing better.
What each index fund offers
The newly launched suite includes five distinct index funds, each targeting a different segment of the market to cater to a wide range of investor needs.
The JioBlackRock Nifty 50 Index Fund provides exposure to India’s 50 largest and most actively traded companies, offering a strong foundation in the country’s equity market.
The JioBlackRock Nifty Next 50 Index Fund focuses on the next wave of large-cap companies.
The JioBlackRock Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund aims to capture the growth potential of India’s mid-sized enterprises.
The JioBlackRock Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund is designed for those looking to invest in smaller companies.
The JioBlackRock Nifty 8-13 Year G-Sec Index Fund offers investors an option to add stability to their portfolio through exposure to long-term government bonds.
Each of these funds offers a simple and cost-effective path for both new and experienced investors to diversify their portfolios.
Available across digital platforms
The five new funds are now available for investment through the JioFinance app during the NFO period. They will also be accessible via top investment platforms such as Groww, Zerodha, Paytm, INDmoney, Dhan, and Kuvera, as well as through Sebi-registered investment advisors (RIAs).