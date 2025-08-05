Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / JioBlackRock launches five new index funds; NFO open from Aug 5 to Aug 12

JioBlackRock launches five new index funds; NFO open from Aug 5 to Aug 12

JioBlackRock, a JV between Jio Financial and BlackRock, opens NFO for 5 index funds from August 5-12, offering low-cost, digital-first investment options across major platforms

Jio BlackRock

The offering opens on Tuesday (August 5) and will close on August 12. (Photo: X@JioBlackRockmf)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

JioBlackRock Asset Management Private Limited, a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) and global investment giant BlackRock, has launched its first set of five Index Funds through a New Fund Offering (NFO). The offering opens on Tuesday (August 5) and will close on August 12. 
The move is aimed at offering Indian investors low-cost, transparent, and easy-to-access investment options through a fully digital experience. 
Sid Swaminathan, managing director and CEO of JioBlackRock Asset Management, said, “JioBlackRock aims to cater to the full range of investors at all stages of their investment journey. The NFO is an invitation to the people of India to experience our digital-first and data-driven customer proposition, in order to access the many benefits of index investing, leveraging BlackRock’s many decades of experience as a leading provider of Index Funds.” 
 
He added that educational initiatives would also be launched to help both new and seasoned investors understand index investing better. 
 

What each index fund offers

The newly launched suite includes five distinct index funds, each targeting a different segment of the market to cater to a wide range of investor needs. 

Also Read

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial shares gain as board approves ₹15,825 crore fund raise

Priyank Swaroop

India bets on AI to build first $10 bn cybersecurity firm by 2030premium

Jio financial services

Jio Financial to raise ₹15,825 cr from promoters via warrant issue

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries

Explained: Why the Ambani family is investing in Jio Financial, not RIL

Asian markets, stock market trading

Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook; Polycab, PI Industries among top stocks to buy

The JioBlackRock Nifty 50 Index Fund provides exposure to India’s 50 largest and most actively traded companies, offering a strong foundation in the country’s equity market. 
The JioBlackRock Nifty Next 50 Index Fund focuses on the next wave of large-cap companies. 
The JioBlackRock Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund aims to capture the growth potential of India’s mid-sized enterprises.
  The JioBlackRock Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund is designed for those looking to invest in smaller companies.
  The JioBlackRock Nifty 8-13 Year G-Sec Index Fund offers investors an option to add stability to their portfolio through exposure to long-term government bonds. 
  Each of these funds offers a simple and cost-effective path for both new and experienced investors to diversify their portfolios. 
   

Available across digital platforms

The five new funds are now available for investment through the JioFinance app during the NFO period. They will also be accessible via top investment platforms such as Groww, Zerodha, Paytm, INDmoney, Dhan, and Kuvera, as well as through Sebi-registered investment advisors (RIAs).

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts; Nifty below 24,650; all sectors in red; DLF, BPCL slip 2%

Marico

Marico shares slip 2% in trade; Is it a buying opportunity post Q1?

FMCG rural

Nomura's top FMCG picks: GCPL, Marico, Tata Cons to gain from rural revival

Aditya Infotech IPO listing

Aditya Infotech shares list at 50% premium; should you book profit or hold?

trading

BHEL bags new 'Buy' from UBS with 40% upside; check target, outlook here

Topics : Jio Financial Services BlackRock Index Funds NFOs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayrNSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon