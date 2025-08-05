Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / BHEL bags new 'Buy' from UBS with 40% upside; check target, outlook here

BHEL bags new 'Buy' from UBS with 40% upside; check target, outlook here

BHEL share price rose over 2.5 per cent after UBS initiated a 'Buy' coverage on the stock, with about 40 per cent upside

trading

BHEL share price rose over 2.5 per cent on Tuesday

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Indian public sector undertaking, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), received a new 'Buy' coverage from UBS, citing that the Street is underappreciating the firm's earnings capability.
 
Analysts at UBS assigned a target price of ₹340 per share for the stocks, implying an upside of over 40 per cent from the previous (Monday) close.  The company stock rose as much as 2.6 per cent during the day to ₹247.9 per share. The stock was trading 1.4 per cent higher at ₹244 apiece, compared to a 0.45 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:05 AM.  
The company's thermal orders are set to reaccelerate with a potential for bottom-line acceleration, UBS said in a report dated August 4. Further, the government's 80 Gigawatts (Gw) target in new thermal capacity by the financial year 2032 (FY32) implies 35 Gw of orders in FY25-28. "With an 85 per cent market share in FY17-25, we believe BHEL is best positioned."
 
 
The heavy electrical equipment maker's competitive positioning in thermal power remains robust, reflecting its leadership in the past three decades, UBS said. The brokerage expects an order inflow of ₹2.1 trillion in FY25-28, driving a 1.6 times growth in the order book by FY28, it added.  

Also Read

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, BHEL

BHEL shares climb 3% on winning ₹6,500-crore order from Adani Power

Bhel

BHEL share price pops 2% on fixing July 11 as record date for dividend

stock market trading

BHEL share price pops 3% on inking deal with Nuovo Pignone International

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, BHEL

BHEL bags Rs 7,500 cr order to set up 800 MW unit at Ukai plant, in Gujarat

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

BHEL shares jump 3% on ₹7,500 order win from Gujarat State Electricity Corp

 
The company saw early benefits of execution pickup, UBS said, which drove Ebitda breakeven from FY21 to FY25.  "With the increase in capacity utilisation and execution over FY25-28, we expect BHEL to improve gross and Ebitda margins, led by cyclically better product margins and operating leverage."
 
UBS believe BHEL is well positioned to benefit from the uptick in new thermal projects, which is expected to drive robust revenue and Ebitda CAGRs of 33 per cent and 84 per cent, respectively, over FY25-28. "In our view, the consensus is underestimating BHEL’s earnings potential, leaving room for possible earnings upgrades." 
 
"While we think consensus prices in rising orders, it underappreciates bottom-line translation," UBS added. Key risks to UBS's views include delays in execution ramp-up and fewer new order wins. 

BHEL share price history  

Shares of the company rose for the second day and currently trade at 2.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 8 per cent this year, compared to a 4.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. BHEL has a total market capitalisation of ₹84,057.01 crore.  

About BHEL 

BHEL is among the leading power plant equipment manufacturers in the country. The company specialises in the design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse array of products and services. 
 

More From This Section

sona blw auto parts auto sector

Sona BLW Precision lags in Q1: Stay invested or exit? Analysts answerpremium

mutual funds, SIP inflows, lumpsum flows, investor additions, market volatility, NFOs, AUM, Nifty50, MF investors, equity schemes

FPIs still drive stock prices despite holdings at decade-low levels

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Money

Rupee skids close to record low as Trump threatens more tariffs

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts; Nifty below 24,650; all sectors in red; DLF, BPCL slip 2%

Knowledge Realty Trust, REIT IPO

Knowledge Realty REIT IPO opens today; check GMP, price band, key dates

Topics : Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited UBS India Markets Sensex Nifty Markets insights Stock to watch Stocks in focus Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayrNSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon